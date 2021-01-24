Nursing home workers spreading virus to each other

People are going to work sick with coronavirus and spreading the virus to co-workers, particularly in nursing homes, Warren County Health Services reported.

“Workers sharing lunch and coffee breaks without masks or social distancing are a particular issue,” the county reported in Sunday’s daily COVID update. “Warren County Health Services is finding many situations where those who are ill and symptomatic with COVID-19 are going to work or into other public situations. Stay home if ill with any symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, chills, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache or cough.”

There is financial help for those who stay home because they tested positive or have been exposed to coronavirus. However, many low-wage workers report their companies still don’t offer paid sick leave for other illnesses, making them choose between staying home with minor symptoms, or going to work anyway and getting paid.

For those who are quarantined, help for paid time off can be found at https://www.governor.ny.gov/programs/paid-sick-leave-covid-19-impacted-new-yorkers.

