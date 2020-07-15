Nursing home visits resume, with no hugs

FORT EDWARD — Seventy residents at Fort Hudson got to see a loved one in person Wednesday.
But there was no touching allowed.
It made for a bittersweet start to visitation at the nursing home, where visitors have not been allowed since March 9.
But Deana Brace of Glens Falls, who used to visit her mother twice a week, said the in-person visit was far better than FaceTime.
Her mother, Bella Currier, can’t speak, and it wasn’t clear if she understood why her children were on a tiny screen instead of at her bedside for the last four months.
“I was worried she might think we had deserted her,” Brace said. “We were FaceTiming, but I don’t know if she got it. You wonder what she’s thinking.”
In person, she and her sister Sandy Mitchell played songs that their mother loves. She used to sing along to “You are My Sunshine” but this time she laid silently. The sisters called to her again and again, watching anxiously for any response.
Finally, her toes began to tap to the beat.
“Her toes are going!” Brace said triumphantly.
Other families met with loved ones in the ambulatory Alzheimer’s unit, where every resident caught coronavirus in April and 11 people died.
“It’s great being able to actually see him,” said Sherry Carr, who was visiting her husband Tom Carr.
Tom was quarantined in his room for 14 days after showing symptoms of coronavirus. He had a mild case, but at first his wife feared the worst.
“I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t see him, because usually I stand by the dining room window,” she said.
But he wasn’t allowed into the dining room. He has a first-floor room, but she couldn’t get close enough to talk to him through the window.
“That tree was in our way,” she said, pointing to the tree planted just outside his room.
Tom doesn’t really remember being in his room, or being sick. But he understood that the virus was why he couldn’t see his wife in person, and he said he was thankful that Fort Hudson had arranged it so they could finally be together.
“It feels real good. Fantastic, actually,” he said.
His wife added, “It’ll just be nicer when we can get closer.”
Other residents said the ban on touching was almost more than they could bear.
“I want a hug,” said resident Debbie Wade-Ward, whose husband, George Ward, came to visit.
The couple FaceTimes for six hours a day, including most meals. They said there was great comfort in being near each other now.
“I see her every day on FaceTime, but it ain’t like being right next to her,” George Ward said. “A little better than nothing.”
All nursing homes could start accepting visitors Wednesday if they had submitted a safety plan to the state, but most homes did not open the doors right away.
All Centers nursing homes are not yet allowing visitors, for example, as officials decide whether it’s safe.
At Fort Hudson, more than 100 families signed up immediately when they heard visitation would resume. Visits have already been set up for every day this week, with the hope that repeat visits could happen weekly.
Nurses set up visitation centers outside to further reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, in addition to enforcing masks and social distancing. They kept a close eye on every visitor and resident, gently adjusting residents’ masks and making sure people did not hug. They warned visitors that by state rules, if anyone catches the virus, the nursing home must immediately shut down all visitation.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
