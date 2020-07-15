Nursing home visits resume, with no hugs

“It’s great being able to actually see him,” said Sherry Carr, who was visiting her husband Tom Carr.

Tom was quarantined in his room for 14 days after showing symptoms of coronavirus. He had a mild case, but at first his wife feared the worst.

“I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t see him, because usually I stand by the dining room window,” she said.

But he wasn’t allowed into the dining room. He has a first-floor room, but she couldn’t get close enough to talk to him through the window.

“That tree was in our way,” she said, pointing to the tree planted just outside his room.

Tom doesn’t really remember being in his room, or being sick. But he understood that the virus was why he couldn’t see his wife in person, and he said he was thankful that Fort Hudson had arranged it so they could finally be together.

“It feels real good. Fantastic, actually,” he said.

His wife added, “It’ll just be nicer when we can get closer.”

Other residents said the ban on touching was almost more than they could bear.