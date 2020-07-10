Nursing home visitation starting next week

Visitation can resume at most nursing homes in the area soon.
Any home that has not had a coronavirus case in the last 28 days can allow two visitors per resident, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced through a news release Friday afternoon. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities must send their visitation plan to the state before they begin allowing visitors.
Only 10 percent of the residents will be allowed visitors in any one day. Each visitor must be checked for fever, wear a face covering and socially distance during the visit. Children are allowed, but only one at a time.
“With the knowledge we now have about how COVID-19 came into nursing homes, mainly through asymptomatic staff and visitors through no fault of their own, it is critical that as we resume visitations to these facilities we do it in a smart and cautious way to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff,” Zucker said. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation in each facility, and make adjustments based on the facts and data moving forward. I know how painful it has been for residents of these facilities to endure such a long period of time without seeing family and loved ones, and my hope is that this adjustment to the visitation policy will provide some comfort to everyone.”
Fort Hudson has already put together its visitation plan, in anticipation of the state allowing visitors.
“Absolutely” they will be welcomed at Fort Hudson, CEO Andy Cruikshank said Friday.
The nursing home will allow visitors starting July 15. Already, 100 family members have reserved a visitation slot. They will do visits outside only, weather permitting.
"We are extremely excited that all of our preparatory work has put us in a position to go live as soon as the state allows. We are overjoyed for our residents and their families and loved ones. Just one step back to normalcy," said Amanda Waite, Fort Hudson administrator.
Their eager response is light years from Cruikshank's viewpoint during the worst of the outbreak, in May, when 27% of the infected residents at his facility died of coronavirus. As the deaths mounted, he said grimly that if people had realized how serious the virus was, “the world would have stopped turning” to spare their elders.
Coronavirus swept through portions of Fort Hudson in Fort Edward, The Pines in Glens Falls and Glens Falls Center in Queensbury. In each facility, the first case was a worker who was contagious before showing symptoms.
Workers survived, but many residents did not.
At Fort Hudson, 10 residents died in three weeks. The virus struck a ward for people with Alzheimer’s, and all of them caught it. Out of 42 people, 30 recovered, 11 died of coronavirus and one died of natural causes.
That’s a fatality rate of 27%.
At Glens Falls Center, 20 residents died of the virus and 55 recovered. That was also a fatality rate of 27%.
At The Pines, seven residents died. At least 20 people had the virus, but officials never confirmed a total number of people infected. It was spreading widely through a floor that had 39 occupied beds.
But in the last month, none of the nursing homes have reported a coronavirus death, although the family of one resident at The Pines said she died of complications related to surviving coronavirus.
Also on Friday, Capital Region tracers sprang into action after three Rensselaer County residents flew home from Atlanta and then tested positive for coronavirus.
They were on Delta Flight 4815, from Atlanta to Albany, landing on July 6.
Rensselaer County is working on getting the passenger manifest and will collaborate with other county Public Health Departments to identify people who were exposed to the virus.
Anyone who was on the flight should call their county’s Health Department immediately. Those in Warren County should call 518-761-6580.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore asked residents to check in with anyone they knew who recently flew from Georgia, to notify them of the issue.
Anyone flying from Georgia should be strictly quarantining themselves for 14 days. Quarantines are required for travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Also on Friday:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive, after traveling from Florida. The person lives in a household with others who recently tested positive. The county has had a total of 257 confirmed cases since March, with seven people currently ill. There were no new recoveries overnight.
- Washington County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 225 confirmed cases since March. Two people are currently ill, and no one is hospitalized. There were no new recoveries.
- Saratoga County reported four people tested positive, for a total of 596 confirmed cases since March. There are 46 people still ill, four of whom are hospitalized. Three people recovered, for a total of 535 recoveries.
- Essex County reported no change, with nine people ill, including four inmates who tested positive Thursday.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 18 people tested positive, with new cases in every county but Columbia. Statewide, 786 people tested positive Thursday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients, while Glens Falls Hospital reported none.
- Statewide, 826 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and eight people died.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was worried that coronavirus spikes in other states would lead to a surge in New York state.
“New York's COVID-19 numbers are stable and continue to trend in the right direction, but amid an alarming spike in cases throughout the nation and reports of lack of compliance here at home, it's vitally important that residents continue practicing the behaviors that have successfully bent the curve," he said in a news release. "We know that wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing are effective tools for fighting this virus —and now is the time to redouble those efforts. Continue to be New York Tough this weekend and show this nation the path forward while keeping your loved ones safe!"
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Outdoor recreation allowed as new COVID cases fall
-
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 update
- 206 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.