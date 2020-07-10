Nursing home visitation starting next week

“With the knowledge we now have about how COVID-19 came into nursing homes, mainly through asymptomatic staff and visitors through no fault of their own, it is critical that as we resume visitations to these facilities we do it in a smart and cautious way to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff,” Zucker said. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation in each facility, and make adjustments based on the facts and data moving forward. I know how painful it has been for residents of these facilities to endure such a long period of time without seeing family and loved ones, and my hope is that this adjustment to the visitation policy will provide some comfort to everyone.”