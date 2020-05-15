Nursing home residents not opting for hospital care

Eleven residents there have died in less than three weeks. Ten others have recovered. The others are still ill.

He personally promised each family that their loved ones “would be given the most loving and attentive care at end-of-life” if they stayed at Fort Hudson. He also explained that ventilators and medications that might be helpful were available only at the hospital.

“Weighing all these options, the 11 residents (or their family members) made the decision not to hospitalize and instead to end their lives at their home,” he said. “All I can say on behalf of the S Wing and Fort Hudson admin and staff is that it was an honor and privilege to provide their loved ones personal, dignified and loving care until the very end.”

The workers facilitated “virtual vigils” through Zoom so that family members could stay with their loved ones until they died.

“I’m proud to say that not a single Fort Hudson S wing resident has died without first either having a face-to-face encounter with a family member during a compassionate care visit (in full protective gear) or having family members present electronically,” he said.