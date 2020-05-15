Nursing home residents not opting for hospital care

Most of the coronavirus deaths in Warren County have happened in a nursing home or assisted living facility, not a hospital. All of the Washington County coronavirus deaths also happened at a nursing home.
But those facilities can’t offer the level of care that Glens Falls Hospital can provide.
So why aren’t residents moved to the hospital?
At Fort Hudson, when the virus first hit the ambulatory Alzheimer’s unit, Dr. John Quaresima held a Zoom meeting with the families of all 42 residents of the wing.
Every family decided it was better for their loved one to die peacefully in familiar surroundings, he said.
“The difficult reality for the vast majority of patients on the S wing ambulatory dementia unit is that their organic brain disease will ultimately lead (or greatly contribute) to their death. For this reason, many patients and their families had already engaged in really challenging end-of-life conversations,” he said.
“The vast majority had already chosen to avoid the potential of dying on a ventilator and completed Do Not Resuscitate and Do Not Intubate medical orders. Many had even completed Do Not Hospitalize orders, choosing to die at home on S wing - akin to how one with cancer may choose to die at home on hospice,” he said.
Eleven residents there have died in less than three weeks. Ten others have recovered. The others are still ill.
He personally promised each family that their loved ones “would be given the most loving and attentive care at end-of-life” if they stayed at Fort Hudson. He also explained that ventilators and medications that might be helpful were available only at the hospital.
“Weighing all these options, the 11 residents (or their family members) made the decision not to hospitalize and instead to end their lives at their home,” he said. “All I can say on behalf of the S Wing and Fort Hudson admin and staff is that it was an honor and privilege to provide their loved ones personal, dignified and loving care until the very end.”
The workers facilitated “virtual vigils” through Zoom so that family members could stay with their loved ones until they died.
“I’m proud to say that not a single Fort Hudson S wing resident has died without first either having a face-to-face encounter with a family member during a compassionate care visit (in full protective gear) or having family members present electronically,” he said.
Four residents died peacefully during Zoom vigils, he added, and many staff members also came back after their shifts ended to sit with dying residents.
“One resident had two long-term staff by her side and her family there via Zoom. Another resident was able to have her family members from as far away as California and The Netherlands there beside her during a 16-hour virtual vigil,” he said.
Not every nursing home resident already has a fatal disease like Alzheimer’s and has palliative care plans set up.
At Glens Falls Center, where 18 residents have died of confirmed or suspected coronavirus, most residents have stayed at the nursing home, even though the hospital could offer treatment that might help them survive the virus.
Usually, nursing homes can’t do ventilation, said Keith Sandford, director of education and clinical practice for Centers nursing homes.
That has been the treatment hospitals turn to when nothing else has worked. About 75% of ventilated patients die — but for the others, the ventilator buys enough time for their immune systems to fight off the virus.
Nursing homes also can’t give residents blood plasma, Sandford said, because they are not set up to provide blood infusions.
Glens Falls Hospital recently discharged a patient who was given plasma from another person who had recovered from the virus. The treatment is one of many experimental methods that may make a difference, although no one is sure.
Nursing home residents are not guinea pigs and Centers does not give them any medications that are not FDA-approved, Sandford said.
That means no Remdesivir, another drug that may have a beneficial effect, according to preliminary results in drug trials. In any case, Remdesivir is not being made available to nursing homes in New York.
Nursing homes are also generally not set up for “continuous monitoring,” he said.
“You probably won’t find many upstate facilities that have an in-house physician,” he said.
Nursing home residents, and their families, can ask for a transfer to a hospital. But only three nursing home residents and two assisted living residents in Warren County have died at a hospital. So far, 19 nursing home residents and two assisted living residents have died at their homes instead, according to statistics from Warren County Public Health Services.
Sandford tried to explain why most critically ill residents stay at their nursing home instead of going to the hospital.
In some cases, the resident has a do-not-resuscitate order.
In other cases, the resident could be “stable in the morning” and die a few hours later, too quickly to arrange transport to the hospital, he said.
He added that going to the hospital might be distressing for all involved. The resident might prefer to stay in familiar and comfortable surroundings, where family can visit, if only outside the window.
Besides, he said, there might be no point in going to the hospital.
“What is the projected outcome for moving to the hospital? We don’t have treatments,” he said.
