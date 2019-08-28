QUEENSBURY — An 84-year-old nursing home resident sexually attacked a fellow resident who couldn’t fight back, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened Monday at Glens Falls Center. On Wednesday, police arrested Edward E. Snowball and charged him with sexual abuse, a class-D felony.
Snowball walked into the victim’s room, where she was lying on her bed. The victim was unable to get out of bed without assistance. He climbed onto the bed and began to attack her, police said.
“She’s physically helpless. She couldn’t fight him off,” Lt. Steven Stockdale said.
An employee heard shouting and ran in to stop Snowball. Officials reported Snowball to police and moved immediately to kick him out of the facility.
“They were extremely prompt, in a way that made it crystal clear they had no tolerance for this,” Stockdale said.
Snowball was arraigned Wednesday and released on his own recognizance until his next appearance in Queensbury Town Court on Sept. 9. He has found somewhere else to stay for now, Stockdale said.
He added that police did not need to help him find a new home.
“He’s an adult. He’s got no limitations or disabilities. He’s just old,” Stockdale said.
A spokesman for Glens Falls Center was shocked and horrified by the attack.
“As at all of our facilities in the Centers Health Care family, Glens Falls Center is committed to the safety for all of our residents and immediately removed and discharged the perpetrator from the facility,” spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz said.
He added that Snowball and the victim were both long-term residents at Glens Falls Center. There are 117 beds at the center, with a mix of men and women in each hall.
When residents apply to live at the center, they must undergo a criminal background check, and those with a background of being a “dangerous aggressor” are rejected. Nothing came up when Snowball moved in.
“The resident in question did not have any history of aggression prior to admission to the center or during his stay at the facility, and this came as a shock to all that knew the resident,” Jacomowitz said.
But first time or not, he said Snowball had to be immediately removed.
“Glens Falls Center has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the safety of our residents and it continues to be our number one priority,” he said.
