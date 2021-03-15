Nursing home families fed up with no-hugs-allowed rule

Margaret Wainwright is fully vaccinated. Her mother, Edith Gleussner, is, too.
But the state will not let them hug.
Gleussner lives in a nursing home, at Washington Center in Argyle. By current state rules, the nursing home can only let her have visitors who stay 6 feet away. The visits must be supervised, to ensure the resident and family member obey the rules. Logistically, that has led to limits: at Washington Center, family members can sign up for one 30-minute appointment once a week.
Nursing home executives are frustrated, saying that residents who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus should be able to hug their loved ones. The Centers for Disease Control said last week that “grandparents can hug grandchildren” once the grandparents were vaccinated. But New York state did not drop the no-touching rule for nursing homes.
Wainwright and other families have tried to find out if state officials are considering a change.
“I haven’t been able to figure out how to get a hold of anyone,” Wainwright said. “There doesn’t appear to be any movement.”
A state Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday that she was putting together a statement on the issue, but the statement was not sent by Monday evening.
In the last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has allowed wedding receptions to take place, expanded indoor dining and announced when outdoor and indoor arts and entertainment can reopen this spring. But the only public discussion of nursing homes has focused on how the state reported deaths of nursing home residents who died at a hospital.
Wainwright is not interested in that discussion while a problematic situation is still unfolding in nursing homes.
“Everyone’s hung up on what has happened in the past. We need to focus on now,” she said. “It’s just that I’m frustrated because I feel that the time I have left with my mother is shortening by the minute. I’d like to spend as much time as possible with my mother, not half an hour once a week.”
Other families are also upset, she said, but can’t find a way to be heard.
“We, the families, need your help,” she said.
She emphasized that she wasn’t blaming nursing homes for following the current rules.
“They’ve been wonderful there. It’s not anything against them, it’s the state of New York,” she said. “It’s the state regulations. They are not keeping up with it as things change.”
Centers Health Care, which owns Washington Center, is sympathetic to the families’ plight, said spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz. But, he said, Centers’ hands are tied: they must follow all state regulations.
“Although we fully understand how the families are feeling about the no-touching rule, our facilities will continue to fully follow the guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health and the CDC,” he said, adding that the rule originally was put in place for good reasons.
“These guidelines have been created to keep people safe from the virus, and that’s the road we will continue to take. When this rule is lifted by the state, we will mirror that direction,” he said.
