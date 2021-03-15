Nursing home families fed up with no-hugs-allowed rule

Margaret Wainwright is fully vaccinated. Her mother, Edith Gleussner, is, too.

But the state will not let them hug.

Gleussner lives in a nursing home, at Washington Center in Argyle. By current state rules, the nursing home can only let her have visitors who stay 6 feet away. The visits must be supervised, to ensure the resident and family member obey the rules. Logistically, that has led to limits: at Washington Center, family members can sign up for one 30-minute appointment once a week.

Nursing home executives are frustrated, saying that residents who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus should be able to hug their loved ones. The Centers for Disease Control said last week that “grandparents can hug grandchildren” once the grandparents were vaccinated. But New York state did not drop the no-touching rule for nursing homes.

Wainwright and other families have tried to find out if state officials are considering a change.

“I haven’t been able to figure out how to get a hold of anyone,” Wainwright said. “There doesn’t appear to be any movement.”

A state Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday that she was putting together a statement on the issue, but the statement was not sent by Monday evening.