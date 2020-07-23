Nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Glens Falls Center nursing home recently tested positive for coronavirus, the center confirmed Thursday.
The employee has since been placed into a 14-day quarantine and will be tested again in two weeks.
A spokesperson for the nursing home said the safety of residents and staff is a top priority and that precautions are in place to ensure the well-being of everyone who lives at the facility.
"Screening at the door continues diligently and facility-wide testing continues as well. Front-line health staff continue to wear PPE gear as they’ve done since early March and they will be doing this until a vaccine is on the market. The health and safety of our residents and staff are our first and foremost our number one priority,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Thousands of nursing home residents in New York have died as a result of coronavirus, including 20 at the Glens Falls Center. A positive case among residents there hasn't been confirmed in the last 45 days, the spokesperson said.
A spokesman for Warren County Health Services would not confirm if the nursing home employee is the same health-care worker who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
That person was asymptomatic and was found to have the disease through a routine coronavirus test required by the state. More than 100 people who came into contact with that person were told to quarantine as a result of that case.
Meanwhile, Warren County Health Services confirmed another positive COVID-19 case due to out-of-state travel as well as one new hospitalization on Thursday.
The person — whose illness is considered mild — appears to have been exposed to the virus when traveling out of state to either Ohio or Cape Cod earlier this month, Health Services said.
Ohio is currently one of 31 states on the state's travel advisory list that requires a 14-day quarentine period, but was added to the list after the person traveled to the state.
The county is currently monitoring 139 travel-related quarantines, an increase of 23 since Wednesday.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total 269 confirmed cases. The county is currently monitoring six active cases. Five are considered mildly ill and one is moderately ill. The county reported one new hospitalization.
- Washington County reported no new cases Thursday. There are currently 230 confirmed cases.
- Saratoga County reported nine new cases, for a total of 679 confirmed cases. Three people are hospitalized. The county is currently monitoring 66 active cases.
- Essex County reported no new cases, for a total of 59 confirmed cases. There are 16 suspected cases in the county and five active cases.
- Statewide, there were 811 new cases reported along with 13 fatalities.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
