Nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Glens Falls Center nursing home recently tested positive for coronavirus, the center confirmed Thursday.

The employee has since been placed into a 14-day quarantine and will be tested again in two weeks.

A spokesperson for the nursing home said the safety of residents and staff is a top priority and that precautions are in place to ensure the well-being of everyone who lives at the facility.

"Screening at the door continues diligently and facility-wide testing continues as well. Front-line health staff continue to wear PPE gear as they’ve done since early March and they will be doing this until a vaccine is on the market. The health and safety of our residents and staff are our first and foremost our number one priority,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Thousands of nursing home residents in New York have died as a result of coronavirus, including 20 at the Glens Falls Center. A positive case among residents there hasn't been confirmed in the last 45 days, the spokesperson said.

A spokesman for Warren County Health Services would not confirm if the nursing home employee is the same health-care worker who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.