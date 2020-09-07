Nursing facility employee tests positive for coronavirus in Warren County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An employee at a skilled nursing facility has tested positive for the coronavirus, Warren County Health Services announced on Monday.

The employee works at a facility in the southern part of the county that has had prior COVID-19 infections, Health Services said.

All residents in the facility were tested for the virus on Sunday and there is no sign of spread as of Monday.

The county also reported three additional recoveries on Monday. There are nine people still mildly sick the virus. The county reported no new hospitalizations.

With area schools starting classes this week, Health Services is reminding residents to adhere to the state's coronavirus guidelines and to stay home if they feel unwell.

"If you have any symptoms of illness whatsoever, do not go to school and please call your medical provider," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

Meanwhile, New York reported an infection rate below 1% for 31 straight days.

The state tested 58,865 people on Sunday, and only 520, or 0.88%, came back positive.

On Sunday and Monday:

Warren County saw one new case on Monday, for a total of 307 confirmed cases. On Sunday, a college student who returned home due to an outbreak and got tested after developing symptoms tested positive. That was the second COVID-positive college student to return to the county. There are nine people sick in the county, all of them mildly.

Washington County reported three people tested positive on Sunday, for a total of 260 confirmed cases. No new cases were reported on Monday. There are six people still sick with the virus.

Saratoga County did not publicly report Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, but the county reported four people tested positive to the state on Sunday.

Essex County will update its numbers publicly on Tuesday, but reported one additional case to the state on Sunday.

The Capital Region reported a total of 12 new cases on Sunday, for an infection rate of 0.5%.

Statewide, 520 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, an infection rate of 0.88%. There were a total of 413 people hospitalized Sunday, and two people died.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.