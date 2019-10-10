Nurses are getting excited about the new Moreau Family Health building on Route 9. In about three months, they will be able to move from their current cramped location to a much larger building where they will offer more services.
But there is one change in the plan. Hudson Headwaters Health Network had hoped to lease a small building in front of the health center to a pharmacy. That has fallen through. As pharmacies contract and merge, they aren’t interested in adding another site in Moreau, said Christine Morinne, special projects manager for Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
So the agency is now soliciting physicians who want to move their medical office to 1299 Route 9.
“We’re speaking with practices. Nothing definite,” Morinne said.
The agency will bring the change to the Moreau Planning Board on Oct. 21.
Everything else is going well. Work is nearly done, although slightly delayed. The new opening date is now mid-January, though construction should be finished in the next month.
After that, it will take five to six weeks to move in all the medical equipment. Then the state Department of Health will inspect. Once it approves, the staff will close the old building at the end of the day on a Friday, spend the entire weekend moving and open at the new location on Monday.
“It’s going to be a long weekend,” said Nurse Practice Leader Joann Fuller. “But we’re ready.”
Morinne added, “They were ready the day they put the first shovel in the ground.”
To say the staff is eager to move in would be an understatement.
You have free articles remaining.
“This space, it’s going to be awesome,” Fuller said.
The new building has alcoves for EKG machines and other equipment that needs to be plugged in but stored out of the way.
“Right now we have a hallway,” she said of the current storage place for that equipment. “They’re in every nook and cranny.”
The new building is three times the size of the current office, which is also on Route 9 but about a mile away.
The new building has a wing for Glens Falls Hospital, where patients can get their lab work, X-rays, CT scans and ultrasounds. The goal is to make it easier for patients to get those tests done.
While lab work must be sent out for results, in many cases doctors will be able to look at the other tests immediately.
“Hopefully, we’ll get them their answer while they’re here,” Fuller said.
The new building will also offer behavioral health and gynecological services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.