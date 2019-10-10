MOREAU — The new Moreau Family Health building on Route 9 will be done by Oct. 8, though the…

Becoming a patient

New patients are being accepted. Call Moreau Family Health at (518) 761-6961 to learn more. Hudson Headwaters staff will assist with the process and will contact your current primary care provider, if necessary.

• For those in South Glens Falls, Wilton, Saratoga and Moreau areas, Moreau Family Health is the closest health center. It is currently being built with double the number of exam rooms and more providers. It is located at Exit 17, and is scheduled to open in January 2020.

• Hudson Headwaters welcomes all patients regardless of insurance status.

• It accepts private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid. It also offers offer financial and billing assistance through budget agreements, a Sliding Fee discount for medical services, and an Rx Assist program for financial assistance with ongoing prescriptions.