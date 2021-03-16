Nurses deliver glass lanterns to families of patients who died of COVID

GLENS FALLS — As more than 50 people died of coronavirus at Glens Falls Hospital, nurses took on the role of family members as well as caregivers.
Families could not come inside because of rules to control the spread of the virus.
Nurses were left with deep feelings of grief they could not express, with funerals canceled and many more patients waiting for care.
Now, they have begun writing handwritten notes to the families of each patient who died. Those notes and glass lanterns are being delivered in person by the nurses who cared for each patient.
“Any staff write about their personal journey with that patient,” said nurse Belinda Spinner, who runs the hospital’s COVID unit. “I hoped this would give nursing staff closure. They’re weighed down by death after death. I’m hoping it gives respect to the patient. And maybe helps the family members realize they really weren’t alone. You can tell them all you want but it really validates that their special person was not alone.”
Nurse Brandie Brassard delivered the first lantern to the family of the patient who inspired the effort.
“I had promised him that I would make sure his family knew how much he loved them. I hate to make promises I can’t keep,” she said.
She tried to keep him in touch with his family but it was hard to squeeze in FaceTime.
“He was on bypass and the only time we could take him off bypass was to take a drink or getting something to eat. It would be a matter of minutes. He would start to desat,” she said, meaning the oxygen saturation in his blood would decrease.
Then she added fondly, “Oh, he was a talker.”
She promised him that she would pass on his words to his family. But at first they hoped he would pull through. It was devastating when he died.
“Brandie has held a lot of pain from his loss,” Spinner said.
Brassard said that nurses always “beat themselves up” when a patient dies. But it was harder with the COVID patients.
“It’s definitely harder when the family can’t be there, because you take on that extra weight,” she said. “You kind of take on that (family member) role — they’re in a room by themselves, secluded. You’re the only person going in there. Their only communication is with you.”
The nurses also tried to arrange FaceTime or other video conferencing for each family.
“Their connection to each other is through you. It’s such an important connection,” Brassard said. “When you have four or five patients, it makes it harder to juggle it all and make it happen for all the patients.”
Making matters worse, COVID took patients fast.
“The nurse is the one who does that whole journey from the time they come in, (when) they’re going to beat it, and then the realization and then the anger and then hopefully the peace. The nurse does that journey with you. Very quickly,” Spinner said.
And after the death, the nurse has to go on to the next patient. There’s no time for grief, Brassard said.
Speaking to her patient’s family when she delivered the notes and the lantern helped.
“She was able to find closure,” Spinner said.
Brassard had tried to help the family grieve, too. After he died, she ran a 45-minute FaceTime with 12 family members.
“It was a labor of love,” Spinner said.
But it wasn’t enough. Family members told her that, without a funeral and without the ability to touch his body after he died, their grieving process felt incomplete.
She hoped the lantern would help.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.