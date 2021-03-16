Nurses deliver glass lanterns to families of patients who died of COVID

“He was on bypass and the only time we could take him off bypass was to take a drink or getting something to eat. It would be a matter of minutes. He would start to desat,” she said, meaning the oxygen saturation in his blood would decrease.

Then she added fondly, “Oh, he was a talker.”

She promised him that she would pass on his words to his family. But at first they hoped he would pull through. It was devastating when he died.

“Brandie has held a lot of pain from his loss,” Spinner said.

Brassard said that nurses always “beat themselves up” when a patient dies. But it was harder with the COVID patients.

“It’s definitely harder when the family can’t be there, because you take on that extra weight,” she said. “You kind of take on that (family member) role — they’re in a room by themselves, secluded. You’re the only person going in there. Their only communication is with you.”

The nurses also tried to arrange FaceTime or other video conferencing for each family.