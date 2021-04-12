Nurse who caught COVID at work dies 10 months after recovery due to organ damage

But in the morning, she was dead. He did CPR desperately, but it was no use.

The family was left stunned.

“We thought it was over and it was just beginning,” Tom Madison said. “We made signs, we had everything going on. And she finally made it and I said 'amen!'”

He’d rejoiced too soon.

Over the course of the last 10 months, it became clear COVID had left terrible scars.

“She was hurting so bad,” he said. “She’d come and do two dishes and then you’d look for her and she was curled up in bed. She worked and all, but it exhausted her.”

Her blood oxygen level — the percent of oxygen in her blood — was never higher than 82%. Normal blood oxygen saturation is 95% to 100%.

For awhile, they thought she would just get better slowly.

“We thought it was getting better, but then all of a sudden it took a turn for the worse,” he said.