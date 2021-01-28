Nurse killed by snowplow remembered as 'beautiful soul'

GLENS FALLS — The woman killed after being struck by a snowplow on Tuesday is being remembered by her colleagues as a “beautiful soul” and an “exemplary” employee.
Kristen L. Stevenson, 33, of Queensbury, died after police said she walked behind the vehicle as it was backing up.
Stevenson was a nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab. The entire hospital community is mourning the loss.
“She made an incredible impact on her patients, colleagues and everyone who knew her. She will be remembered as a role model for nursing excellence,” said Chief Nursing Officer Donna Kirker in a news release.
Stevenson had started at the hospital in May 2011. Her supervisor, Barb McDermott, said she was willing to go above and beyond.
“With the recent influx of COVID to critical care, Kristen — who was fully cross-trained as a critical care nurse — was always willing to be part of the surge plan and willing to go wherever there was the greatest patient need,” she said.
Stevenson had been studying to become a nurse practitioner and hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said on Thursday that they confirmed that she had completed the program.
She told Kirker this week and was very excited about it, according to Agnew.
Stevenson was studying and working full time as a single mother. She received the R. Levine-Pritzker Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is named after Roxanne Levine-Pritzker, who was also a single mother and worked to complete her associate degree. She worked as a staff nurse at Glens Falls Hospital and, a few years later, she worked to pursue her goal of becoming a critical care nurse.
She died before she could complete her bachelor’s degree. The scholarship was created to support nurses pursuing their degree.
In her application to obtain the scholarship, Stevenson said she was grateful for the experiences she gained at Glens Falls Hospital.
“I am pushed every day by the organization to be the best nurse that I can be, and because of this, I have complete my education as a single mom, and have a passion for critical care nursing,” she said in the application.
Stevenson’s late mother, Connie, was a nurse at the hospital for many years. McDermott said after she died, Stevenson helped out the family.
“She was a single mom, working full time while also going to school. When her mom passed, Kristen jumped in to provide care and support for her younger brother because that is what Kristen did —whatever the task, she got it done with grace, kindness and care,” she said in a news release.
Stevenson's sister, Heather Richards, is a nurse in the Wound Healing Center.
Stevenson leaves behind a 13-year-old son, Landon Deltoro. His father is Israel Deltoro.
