Nurse killed by snowplow remembered as 'beautiful soul'

Stevenson was studying and working full time as a single mother. She received the R. Levine-Pritzker Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is named after Roxanne Levine-Pritzker, who was also a single mother and worked to complete her associate degree. She worked as a staff nurse at Glens Falls Hospital and, a few years later, she worked to pursue her goal of becoming a critical care nurse.

She died before she could complete her bachelor’s degree. The scholarship was created to support nurses pursuing their degree.

In her application to obtain the scholarship, Stevenson said she was grateful for the experiences she gained at Glens Falls Hospital.

“I am pushed every day by the organization to be the best nurse that I can be, and because of this, I have complete my education as a single mom, and have a passion for critical care nursing,” she said in the application.

Stevenson’s late mother, Connie, was a nurse at the hospital for many years. McDermott said after she died, Stevenson helped out the family.