SCHAGHTICOKE — A registered nurse from Saratoga Springs has been charged with more than 200 felonies and misdemeanor for allegedly stealing drugs while working at Diamond Hill Nursing home, police said.

Richard J. Stevens, 31, was charged with 128 counts each of falsifying business records, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny after an investigation by State Police, police records show.

Stevens was a shift supervisor at the home, but administration noticed medication was missing and contacted police. Investigators linked Stevens to the theft, and filed criminal charges for each alleged theft and effort to conceal them in paperwork.

Police did not say what drugs he allegedly took.

Stevens was released pending prosecution in Schaghticoke Town Court.

State records show he has been a registered nurse since 2009, and his license remained active.

