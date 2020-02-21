Numerous fire departments on scene at Kingsbury fire

KINGSBURY — Numerous fire departments were called out Friday morning for a fire outside a Ferguson Lane business.
The fire damaged an exterior "drum" that is used in the manufacturing process at Equustock, former known as RWS Manufacturing. It was reported around 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and it was unclear Friday whether the fire would affect the manufacturing process at the business.
The plant uses wood shavings to make animal bedding, and has been the scene of numerous fires over the years.
Kingsbury, Fort Edward, South Queensbury and West Glens Falls firefighters were summoned.