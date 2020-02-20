Numerous fire departments battling fire in Hebron

HEBRON — Fire departments from around Washington County and western Vermont were on the scene of a fire at a home on Higgins Road early Thursday.

Authorities said a mobile home was heavily damaged, but no injuries were initially reported.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. at 443 Higgins Road. Firefighters from Hebron, Salem, Cambridge, Shushan, Hartford, West Pawlet, Vermont, Pawlet, Vermont and Dorset, Vermont were called out.

Higgins Road is in the hamlet of East Hebron, just west of the Vermont state line, off Route 22.

Firefighters reported the blaze was out shortly before 8 a.m., but extensive cleanup was needed.

More details will be posted when they become available.

