Number of residents without power continues to decrease following snowstorm

Some towns still have residents without power in both Warren and Washington counties as a result of the high winds and snowstorm on Tuesday.

There were a total of 1,837 residents without power in Warren County, and 64 residents in Washington County as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to National Grid’s website, Chestertown had 650 residents without power, followed by the towns of Horicon with 370, Johnsburg with 288, and Stony Creek with 196. Warrensburg had 97 reported outages, Lake George had 54, Queensbury reported three and Lake Luzerne had two.

“There’s still a fair number, but not like it was yesterday,” said Ann Marie Mason, director of the Warren County Office of Emergency Services.

In Washington County, the towns of Dresden, Fort Ann and Fort Edward had residents still without power. Fort Ann had 43 reported outages, Dresden had 14 and Fort Edward had only one reported outage as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The estimated restoration time for all of the municipalities except for Fort Edward was 4 p.m. Thursday as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The one Fort Edward resident had an estimated restoration time of 11 a.m.

Warren County had four sites open Wednesday in Lake Luzerne, Stony Creek, North Creek and Chestertown to distribute bottled water and dry ice supplied by National Grid.

The site located at the Chestertown fire station on Route 8 will be open from noon to 4 p.m. today. During those hours, residents affected by power outages can pick up bottled water and dry ice while supplies last.

Residents can also use the firehouse as a warming statioduring those hours.

Just Water of Queensbury is sending water to Warren County for residents affected by power outages resulting from the snowstorm that left thousands without power on Tuesday.

Mason said that Just Water reached out to officials Thursday morning to offer the donation to the department.

“I’m working with the towns right now to see if I can get some of them to come down and pick it up, or who we need to deliver to,” Mason said.

She said Just Water is donating one full pallet with water, adding that it was nice to have the local company helping out.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

