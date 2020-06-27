'Nowhere to go but up': Hudson Falls awards diplomas in three ceremonies

HUDSON FALLS — It was a graduation like no other Saturday morning at Hudson Falls High School.
For the first time in 20 years, the commencement ceremony was held outside on the school's football field rather than in its air conditioned gym, and because of the pandemic it was the first time the entire graduating class couldn't walk the stage together.
Instead, the school planned to host three separate ceremonies throughout the weekend, so all 138 members of the Class of 2020 could walk the stage and receive their degree in front of loved ones.
"We did everything we could to make it as normal as possible," James Bennefield, the school's principal, said.
Still, the differences were stark compared to years past.
There were no pre-ceremony celebrations with graduates posing for selfies and group photos in front of the school. Instead, the 45 members scheduled to walk at the 9 a.m. ceremony arrived wearing their cap and gowns and sat in chairs spaced 6 feet apart waiting for commencement to begin. Everyone was wearing a mask.
Meanwhile, near the entrance of the football field, a security tent was set up so staff could take the temperature of everyone in attendance and log names and telephone numbers for the purposes of contact tracing.
Each graduate received just two tickets for family members, who sat in bleachers wearing masks, each group 6 feet apart, as per state guidelines. The ceremony was streamed live via YouTube so anyone unable to attend could watch.
But even with all the restrictions, there was a sense of joy from parents and staff in attendance. Until a few weeks ago, even a socially distanced graduation ceremony like this wasn't possible.
The school had plans in place host a drive-thru ceremony at the school, with graduates arriving one person at a time and posing for a photo with their diplomas with whoever they could pack into one car.
Plans were changed, however, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor, in-person ceremonies with up to 150 in attendance could proceed amid the pandemic.
"I'm personally just excited to see them back on campus, even if it's just for an hour," Bennefield said.
Still, the gravity of the situation wasn't lost on class Valedictorian Eliza Hogan, who agreed to speak at each of the three ceremonies.
Hogan said the last three months have been difficult, but the hardest part was not being able to say goodbye to everyone on the last day of class.
"Goodbyes are always sad, but not being able to say goodbye feels like rock bottom," she said. "But do you know what that means? It means that there is nowhere to go but up."
There were no in-person commencement speakers. Instead, four previously recorded messages from Hudson Falls alumni were played at different points of the ceremony.
Each spoke of the Class of 2020's resilience and encouraged them to follow their dreams.
"You still have your memories from your time at school, and that's something no one can take away from you," said Mathew Gaulin, a member of the Class of 2010.
"You now have a story you can tell for the rest of your lives. You are a graduating member of the class of COVID-19."
Gaulin now serves as the choir director at Queensbury schools.
Hogan, meanwhile, said the pandemic taught her to enjoy the little things in life.
She left her peers with a quote from the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in awhile, you might miss it."
