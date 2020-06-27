'Nowhere to go but up': Hudson Falls awards diplomas in three ceremonies

Each graduate received just two tickets for family members, who sat in bleachers wearing masks, each group 6 feet apart, as per state guidelines. The ceremony was streamed live via YouTube so anyone unable to attend could watch.

But even with all the restrictions, there was a sense of joy from parents and staff in attendance. Until a few weeks ago, even a socially distanced graduation ceremony like this wasn't possible.

The school had plans in place host a drive-thru ceremony at the school, with graduates arriving one person at a time and posing for a photo with their diplomas with whoever they could pack into one car.

Plans were changed, however, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor, in-person ceremonies with up to 150 in attendance could proceed amid the pandemic.

"I'm personally just excited to see them back on campus, even if it's just for an hour," Bennefield said.

Still, the gravity of the situation wasn't lost on class Valedictorian Eliza Hogan, who agreed to speak at each of the three ceremonies.

Hogan said the last three months have been difficult, but the hardest part was not being able to say goodbye to everyone on the last day of class.