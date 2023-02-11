Retired New York State Police Investigator Thomas Aiken has made a career out of investigating some of the most egregious assault cases in the area during his 29-years in upstate New York.

But one Washington County case in particular left a lasting impression with him — one which is detailed in “Now They Lay me Down to Rest,” a book Aiken has written along with his wife, Connie.

“I’m responsible for the deaths of a lot of people, and I sleep well at night,” Aiken said. “These were people that have done things that you couldn’t even imagine to kids and other people.”

It started, for Aiken, in 1994, when he and Granville police Detective Frank Hunt were assigned to reopen an investigation into the death of Howard “Hodgie” White, a 2-year-old boy, whose death was deemed suspicious, but ultimately ruled accidental in 1973.

“He was literally, from the time that he was 5 months old, beaten, abused, tortured, and starved every day of his life,” Aiken explained.

Aiken and Hunt’s investigation led to the conviction of David J. Pope Sr., Hodgie’s stepfather, in 1995. Pope was sentenced to 25 years to life at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility, where he died in 2012.

For nearly 30 years, Aiken and his wife carried the story of Hodgie with them as they raised their own family including three sons, and three adopted daughters. It even followed them into retirement, where they settled in South Carolina.

“I had at least two full totes, big totes, of original files, copies and everything else,” Aiken said. “We moved them from house to house, and then we moved them down to South Carolina from house to house to house, knowing we someday wanted to tell his story.”

Aiken claims that the original investigation into Hodgie’s death in 1972 was plagued with corruption and neglect from public officials, including a Washington County coroner and Child Protective Services investigators. Due to lack of evidence and falsified testimony, Aiken said that when Pope was tried for the death of Hodgie in 1973, then-Washington County District Attorney Philip Berke could only charge him with assault and reckless endangerment — charges that Pope was acquitted of.

“I was very upset with the verdict, actually,” Berke told The Post-Star in an interview Friday.

Berke, now a retired Washington County judge, affirmed the claims in Aiken's book that Pope's trial in 1973 was marred by uncooperative county officials, signaling at least negligence on their part, or potentially more.

“My main concern, as I said after the verdict, was the lack of cooperation by the Washington County Department of Social Services. I'm still upset by that,” Berke said.

Knowing that the department had been called in to investigate Pope's alleged abuse in the past, Berke requested to review the documents from those investigations. However, he was denied access to all documents concerning Hodgie's case.

Despite being denied access to their records, Berke said that the director of Washington County Department of Social Services at the time, as well as an investigator who was involved with the case, both testified during Pope's initial trial.

“Their testimony shocked me,” Berke recalled. “Basically, their testimony indicated that it didn't appear that (Hodgie) had sustained any injuries. ... In fact, they said just a few days before this happened the investigator said she was there and there was no indication of any injuries.”

For his part, Berke only had the testimony of a young woman, who claimed to have witnessed Pope's abuse directed at Hodgie. But even that was refuted by the county officials.

“The witness testified that she called Social Services from a store, and the director said, 'no call was made,'” Berke said.

Berke stopped short of levying any substantial allegations against the department, but he did share his opinion on the matter.

“I'm assuming they took the position they did, as far as lack of cooperation, because they were advised by the Social Services attorney. I can't speak to that, but I assume so,” he said. “But they were involved before the case, so you draw your own conclusions. (Hodgie) was one of the people that (was) under their care.”

Resurrecting the case

After the trial, Pope, and Hodgie’s mother, Mae, were married and together had five additional children, all of whom suffered physical and emotional trauma from Pope.

“Because all those people lied, the entities and those people lied during the trial, (Pope) got acquitted of the only two charges he ever faced,” Aiken said. “The corruption in 1972 that covered up the death of that little boy led to the abuse that they all suffered.”

Until, that is, 1994, when Aiken was assigned to resurrect Hodgie’s cold case.

Pope had been arrested and charged with felony incest and he was being held in the Washington County Jail. Through the course of that investigation, statements emerged in Pope’s connection to Hodgie’s death. The body of the toddler was exhumed, and a second autopsy was performed by Dr. Michael Baden, a noted forensic pathologist who had participated in several high-profile investigations, including the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“(Hodgie) didn’t even have his own grave. He was stuffed in between two other family plots and David Pope was donated a headstone and refused to put it on and threw it out,” Aiken said.

Baden’s investigation determined that Hodgie’s death, which was caused by an infection from a ruptured stomach, stemmed from battered child syndrome and was in fact a homicide. That, coupled with testimony from numerous neighbors and relatives, including Hodgie's mother Mae, stating the Pope would often strike and kick the children, led to a jury finding him guilty of the crime.

"Sometimes it takes a while for justice to prevail, I guess," Berke added.

In their book, Aiken and his wife deliver all the horrific details of the case as they unfolded, as well as give readers a glimpse into their personal lives and how avenging Hodgie’s death affected their family.

“My wife and I, we had a vision, we were going between the struggle between heaven and hell,” Aiken said. “And we felt like we were releasing (Hodgie) through his eternal peace and resting.”

Told from the perspective of Connie Aiken, the book also delves into some of the more than 100 homicide cases and 700 child abuse cases that were a part of their family’s culture for 30 years.

“Now They Lay me Down to Rest” is available for print on demand from Dorrance Publishing of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

For more information about the book, or how to help victims of domestic abuse, search "Hodgie's Hope," on Facebook.