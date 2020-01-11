Now that's a fish story

"We always make sure it's safe," said one of the organizers, Jaime Laczko. "Right now we've got close to nine inches of ice."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sponsored by the Town of Fort Ann, the ice fishing derby proceeds from ticket sales and raffles go back to fund local youth programs.

"We give the proceeds to the backpack program, the Fort Ann Library, Make a Wish and the youth sports program," Fort Ann town board member Gretchen Stark said.

Before the first derby, Stark put together a recreation committee that asked residents what events they might like the town to organize and an ice fishing derby on Hadlock was among the top suggestions.

So seven years ago, they kicked off their first.

Lake Hadlock is a small Adirondack lake about one and three-quarters of a mile long and a half-mile wide and there are about 270 properties around the lake.

The Lake Hadlock Association — comprised of Lake Hadlock property owners — provided crockpots full of comfort for the competitors and their families.

"It's crock pot heaven," said Cathy Matier, owner of the Hadlock Inn. Each year, Matier has donated the use of the inn and surrounding property for the fishing derby.