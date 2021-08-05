 Skip to main content
Novelist making several local appearances
Novelist making several local appearances

Matt Witten of Lake Luzerne and Los Angeles has written a novel about a woman from northern New York who holds a fundraiser so she can afford to drive to the execution in North Dakota of the man who murdered her young daughter. The story was inspired by the story of Tina Curl from Lake Luzerne.

 Will Doolittle,

Matt Witten, the novelist featured in a story in Thursday's paper, is is holding a series of talks and readings in the area over the next few weeks.

Witten has written a novel, "The Necklace," that was originally inspired by a story he read years ago in the Post-Star, about a woman from Lake Luzerne, Tina Curl, who was raising money so she could drive to South Dakota for the execution of the man who had murdered her daughter.

Following is the information on Witten's local appearances:

* Long Lake, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 10 — Authors Night, Hoss’s Country Store on Main Street, featuring authors who live in the Adirondacks or write about the Adirondacks.

* Lake Luzerne, 7-8 p.m. Aug. 11 — Reading, Q&A, and book signing at the Rockwell Falls Public Library on Main Street.

* Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. virtual event — Book talk with Matt Witten and the Los Angeles Times bestselling author Patricia Smiley at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, 7:00 p.m. Virtual event. Find the link on the library website.

* Ballston Spa, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 — Reading, Q&A, and book signing at the Ballston Spa Public Library on Milton Avenue.

* Saratoga Springs, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 20 — book signing at Northshire Bookstore on Broadway.

* Lake George, 2 p.m. Sept. 5 — Reading, Q&A, and book signing at the Book Cabin.

* Stony Creek, 6 p.m. Sept. 13 — Book club at the Stony Creek Library.

* Greenwich, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 — Reading, Q&A, and book signing at the Easton Public Library on Route 40.

