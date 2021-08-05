Novelist making several local appearances

Matt Witten, the novelist featured in a story in Thursday's paper, is is holding a series of talks and readings in the area over the next few weeks.

Witten has written a novel, "The Necklace," that was originally inspired by a story he read years ago in the Post-Star, about a woman from Lake Luzerne, Tina Curl, who was raising money so she could drive to South Dakota for the execution of the man who had murdered her daughter.

Following is the information on Witten's local appearances:

* Long Lake, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 10 — Authors Night, Hoss’s Country Store on Main Street, featuring authors who live in the Adirondacks or write about the Adirondacks.

* Lake Luzerne, 7-8 p.m. Aug. 11 — Reading, Q&A, and book signing at the Rockwell Falls Public Library on Main Street.

* Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. virtual event — Book talk with Matt Witten and the Los Angeles Times bestselling author Patricia Smiley at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, 7:00 p.m. Virtual event. Find the link on the library website.

* Ballston Spa, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 — Reading, Q&A, and book signing at the Ballston Spa Public Library on Milton Avenue.