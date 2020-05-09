Nourish New York initiative to provide food to New Yorkers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A statewide collaboration between farms and food banks will help feed tens of thousands of New Yorkers.

The Nourish New York initiative will provide food to an estimated 20,000 households within the next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday. The food has been donated by more than 2,100 New York farms and will be made available through nearly 50 food banks across the state.

The state allocated $25 million in emergency funding to New York food banks, including nearly $11 million for New York City and $2.2 million for central New York and parts of the Mohawk Valley and North Country. Cuomo announced the aid after many food banks reported increased demand for their services.

Nourish New York also helps to address the dumping of milk and produce by farms. Because of market conditions, dairy farms were dumping milk. With restaurants closed to dine-in service and schools shut down for the remainder of the academic year, demand for milk decreased.

Through Nourish New York, the state purchases the food from the farms. The farms then deliver it to the food banks.

"The volume of food and product that is not being wasted that is supporting upstate farms and helping downstate families is tremendous," Cuomo said. "We want to continue doing that."