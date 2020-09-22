'Nothing's set in stone': Demolition permit for Canada Street properties irks Lake George mayor

LAKE GEORGE — An application to demolish a pair of buildings along Canada Street has the village mayor raising concerns.
Michael Duffy, the proprietor of Duffy’s Tavern, recently inquired about securing a permit to demolish 326 Canada St., which currently houses the Bank Cafe. The building was the home to the village’s original bank and dates back to the 1960s, according to Warren County property records.
“I was extremely disappointed to hear that they were looking to do that,” Mayor Robert Blais said during a Village Board meeting on Monday.
Blais said the building has a lot of “historical significance” to the village. At one point, the building was the home of the village’s government and the town and village police force.
“I just think that’s a building that has a lot of historical significance. It’s a very substantial building for the village,” Blais said.
Blais said he was unaware of what the plans for the building are, but wanted to bring the permit to the attention of board members in the hopes they could discourage Duffy from tearing the building down.
The permit would allow the building adjacent to the Bank Cafe, which currently houses Duffy’s Corner Deli and Cafe, to be demolished as well.
Demolishing the buildings would have a significant impact on the village’s tax rolls. The two properties currently have an assessed value of more than $800,000, according to Lake George property records.
But on Tuesday, Duffy said the plans for the properties — which he has owned since 2004 — have yet to be determined.
“Nothing’s set in stone,” Duffy said.
Duffy said he applied for the permit in case he does decide to tear the buildings down at some point. He would still need to secure a construction company and submit plans to the village's Planning Board before any demolition could begin.
He added that the properties have been for sale for the past three years and that he’s hoping to close on a deal sometime in the near future. The deal would include the cafe and deli buildings, as well as the adjacent Duffy’s Tavern on Lower Amherst Street, which he's operated for the last 43 years.
Linda Duffy, who manages Duffy’s Tavern, said demolishing the property is one of the many options being considered for the properties should the deal fall through.
“We don’t know. It’s just an option. We may say one thing this week and the next it may change,” she said.
Other options include selling each of the three parcels owned by the Duffys, all located near the intersection of Canada Street and Lower Amherst Street, individually or tearing down one building and selling the other.
Michael Duffy said he wanted to build a series of storefronts where the buildings are located a few years ago, but plans never materialized due to a lack of funds. He added that after 43 years in the bar business, he’s looking to enter the next phase of his life.
Linda Duffy echoed similar sentiments.
“He’s 63 years old, he wants to enjoy his life now,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
