'Nothing's set in stone': Demolition permit for Canada Street properties irks Lake George mayor

But on Tuesday, Duffy said the plans for the properties — which he has owned since 2004 — have yet to be determined.

“Nothing’s set in stone,” Duffy said.

Duffy said he applied for the permit in case he does decide to tear the buildings down at some point. He would still need to secure a construction company and submit plans to the village's Planning Board before any demolition could begin.

He added that the properties have been for sale for the past three years and that he’s hoping to close on a deal sometime in the near future. The deal would include the cafe and deli buildings, as well as the adjacent Duffy’s Tavern on Lower Amherst Street, which he's operated for the last 43 years.

Linda Duffy, who manages Duffy’s Tavern, said demolishing the property is one of the many options being considered for the properties should the deal fall through.

“We don’t know. It’s just an option. We may say one thing this week and the next it may change,” she said.

Other options include selling each of the three parcels owned by the Duffys, all located near the intersection of Canada Street and Lower Amherst Street, individually or tearing down one building and selling the other.