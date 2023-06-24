LAKE GEORGE — The wet weather didn’t deter festivalgoers from wining and dining at the seventh annual Adirondack Wine and Food Festival Saturday at Charles R. Wood Park.

Local beer, cider, mead, distillery, and of course wine crafters filled the park with tasting booths, as well as specialty food and baked goods vendors. A “Food Truck Alley,” along Elizabeth Little Boulevard also kept bellies full of more than just booze for the event.

According to the festival’s news release, 6,800 people attended last year, and 81% of them said they made the trip specifically for the event.

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $52.27 to $102.27 including fees and can be purchased online.

For more information, visit, www.adkwinefest.com.