NOTEBOOK: With Christmas spirit, community gives

The Open Door Mission welcomed 42 people for Christmas dinner, serving lasagna and cupcakes donated by the Lake George Baking Co.
Eight or 10 volunteers helped to put on the event, and people sang karaoke.
“Everyone had a great time,” said the organization's director, Kim Cook. “We so appreciate our donors who were so generous in partnering with us to minister to people in such a tangible way.”
The Mission has been holding the dinner for four or five years, Cook said. It also hosted breakfast on Christmas morning, with French toast casserole, bacon and scrambled eggs.
About 20 people were staying at the Code Blue cold-weather shelter on Christmas Eve, in addition to the eight in the year-round shelter, and each was given gifts to open, such as blankets, gloves and candy.
Free cuts for those who need them
The staff at King Kutz on Glen Street gave out about 60 free haircuts on Christmas Eve to alcoholics, addicts in recovery and single mothers with children.
Co-owner Yvon “Bruce” Majeus said he thought it would be a good gesture, because he is in recovery himself and has lost family members to addiction. Sometimes, people in recovery cannot work as they battle their addiction.
“The money is not there. I’d figure it’s something to help for the holiday,” he said.
Majeus said his five barbers and another employee were kept busy with shampooing and washing and cutting hair.
He and co-owner Mike Siska opened the shop in early 2018 and have done various charitable events during the last two years, including donations of free haircuts at the Schoolapoolza back-to-school event and the Kutz for Cancer.
New DPW head
With the retirement of longtime Public Works Superintendent Bob Schiavoni, Tom Girard has stepped into the role, and city officials are working to replace equipment as the department looks ahead to a busy 2020.
Girard has been in charge of field operations for the Water and Sewer Department and now will be wearing a second hat as head of the Public Works crews.
Mayor Dan Hall said Monday that Girard took over the role on Dec. 17 and held a meeting with staff.
“We kind of reintroduced Tom and gave them an idea of what their responsibilities will be and asked for their support,” Hall said.
“It was the morning after our snowstorm,” he added. “We want to thank them for what they do. Sometimes, it gets overlooked.”
Hall said the city is considering the purchase of new equipment in the coming years. The department got a new chipper this year and may buy a new tandem truck, a truck with a bucket loader and perhaps a vacuum truck for leaves.
“Those are all things we're looking at to try to help them and make their jobs easier,” he said.
Family activities
Families looking for something for their children to do during the school break can go to the Chapman Museum for an activity called “Painting with Ice.”
Staff from the museum and the World Awareness Children’s Museum will use ice to create one-of-a-kind paintings on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Chapman Museum at 348 Glen St. in Glens Falls. There is no charge for the program, but donations are welcome.
Other water-based hands-on activities will be hld during the break, including the opportunity to create a “blooming flower” that opens when placed in water, and the construction of a paper boat.
The activities tie in with Chapman Museum’s Water/Ways exhibit, which examines the impact of water on life, and will be at the museum through Jan. 5.
For more information, visit www.chapmanmuseum.org or call 518-793-2826.
Third Ward Forum
Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer and Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer will be holding a community forum.
The event will take place on Jan. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Kensington elementary school.
Environment, disease connection
“Living Downstream” will be the first film of TriCounty NY Transition’s in the Public Interest 2020 Winter Film Series.
The film will be shown on Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of Crandall Public Library. Ecologist and cancer survivor Sandra Steingraber brings attention to the connection between the environment and disease. Steingraber spoke in Glens Falls and at SUNY Adirondack this past October about her environmental work.
The event is free and post-film discussion is welcomed.
Museum awarded grant
The Lake George Historical Association has received a $15,850 grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Foundation in Saratoga Springs.
The grant will go toward retrofitting gallery and archive room windows and buying and installing data monitors to improve museum climate control, according to a news release.
The association is partnering with the town of Lake George — including Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning, and Jim Martino head of buildings and grounds, who will complete the work.
The town had previously helped with a grant-funded project to restore the museum's flooring to its original condition. That project received an award for preservation.
The historical association is also administering a 2020 collections grant of $7,500 awarded by the Lake Champlain Basin Program. The grant allows the Association to log its archival/artifact collection into an accessible database, to address several specific conservation/display needs and to create a volunteer intern pilot project program.
To assist in volunteering with this project or helping out at the museum contact Curator Lisa Adamson at ladamson27@gmail.com.
