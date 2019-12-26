NOTEBOOK: With Christmas spirit, community gives

“The money is not there. I’d figure it’s something to help for the holiday,” he said.

Majeus said his five barbers and another employee were kept busy with shampooing and washing and cutting hair.

He and co-owner Mike Siska opened the shop in early 2018 and have done various charitable events during the last two years, including donations of free haircuts at the Schoolapoolza back-to-school event and the Kutz for Cancer.

New DPW head

With the retirement of longtime Public Works Superintendent Bob Schiavoni, Tom Girard has stepped into the role, and city officials are working to replace equipment as the department looks ahead to a busy 2020.

Girard has been in charge of field operations for the Water and Sewer Department and now will be wearing a second hat as head of the Public Works crews.

Mayor Dan Hall said Monday that Girard took over the role on Dec. 17 and held a meeting with staff.

“We kind of reintroduced Tom and gave them an idea of what their responsibilities will be and asked for their support,” Hall said.