The Chapman Museum will hold its 14th annual Wine & Chocolate Tasting on Nov. 15 at The Queensbury Hotel.
Attendees will be able to sample more than 70 domestic and imported wines selected by Adirondack Wine Merchants, locally produced cheeses, chocolates and desserts. A new feature this year are artisanal spirits and live music by King’s English. The event includes a silent auction of wine-themed baskets, a raffle and a photo booth.
Tickets for the Wine & Chocolate Tasting are $45 per person if bought by Nov. 8, and $50 after that date. They may be bought at the Chapman Museum, 348 Glen St., Glens Falls; online at www.ChapmanMuseum.org; or by phone at 518-793-2826.
A Finer Experience, the wine-and-food pairing event associated with the Chapman tasting, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seasoned at 14 Hudson Ave. Reservations are $125 per person if purchased by Nov. 8 and $150 after Nov. 8. Seating is limited. Tickets may be bought in person at the Chapman Museum or by phone. The ticket includes admission to Wine & Chocolate on the following day.
Water/Ways
Water/Ways, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit that examines water as an environmental necessity and cultural element, will open Nov. 23 at the Chapman Museum.
The exhibit will go on display between Nov. 23 through Jan. 5 and is part of a multi-month tour of six venues in New York state.
The exhibit explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration and its impact on culture and spirituality. It also looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a variety of local programs running in conjunction with the exhibit, all of them free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.chapmanmuseum.org or call 518-793-2826. The museum is located at 348 Glen St. and open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
‘Lite Up the Village’
Ugly holiday sweaters will be in fashion at Lake George village’s annual “Lite Up the Village” on Nov. 30.
The village will be hosting its first-ever ugly sweater contest during the live music show at 5 p.m. Contestants will compete for cash prizes at the Shepard Park Amphitheater. Judges will award $250 to the winner and trophies to the runner-ups, according to a news release.
There will also be horse-drawn hay rides, live music by Bobby & Susie Dick and the Firematic Holiday Lighting Parade with Santa Claus arriving on the local fire trucks.
A variety of refreshments will be served in Village Park before the lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will follow.
The Lake George Community Band will perform traditional holiday music at the Lake George Firehouse where Santa will greet all the children. The Lake George Fire Department Auxiliary will provide free refreshments as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.