Chapman Museum officials were hard at work Wednesday to finish installing Water/Ways, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit opening Saturday that examines water as an environmental necessity and cultural element.
Executive Director Timothy Weidner said the Glens Falls museum has added four different local exhibits in conjunction with the Smithsonian exhibit.
Museum officials wanted to make sure they focused on the Hudson River, given its prominence in the area. One exhibit is a computer with an interactive map of the Hudson River provided by the Hudson River waterkeeper.
“It allows you to see what the water quality is in your part of the watershed,” he said.
There are exhibits about the problems with PFOA contamination and about General Electric Co.'s dredging of the Hudson River, as well as a collection of political cartoons that address water quality issues.
The exhibits will be on display through Jan. 5.
For a complete schedule, visit https://www.chapmanmuseum.org/.
Hometown Holidays
Glens Falls will kick off the holiday season with Hometown Holidays on the weekend of Dec. 6-7.
On Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a celebration in City Park, where people will be able to visit with friends and neighbors, listen to holiday music and enjoy the ceremonial tree and park lighting at 5:45 p.m., according to a news release.
After the tree lighting, Santa Claus will greet the crowd and then be escorted by veterans to Glens Falls National Bank, where children can have their picture taken with him and tell them their holiday wishes.
Other highlights of the event will include costumed characters, musical performances and horse and wagon rides.
More events are planned for Dec. 7. The event will recognize the 1944 designation of Glens Falls as "Hometown USA" by Look magazine. There will be a free showing of "The Grinch" movie at the Charles R. Wood Theater at noon and a free holiday concert at The Hyde Collection art museum starting at 2 p.m. There will also be a storefront window decorating contest.
A map showing all of the holiday attractions will be available online at glensfallscollaborative.com.
Saving on energy costs
Glens Falls residents are invited to a meeting on Dec. 9 to learn about the city’s community choice aggregation program.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Crandall Public Library.
The Common Council is working with the Municipal Energy and Gas Alliance to participate in the program, which would allow the city to obtain its power from an alternative supplier while receiving transmission and distribution service from its existing utility.
The goal is to save residents’ money by increasing purchasing power. The savings will be determined by how many municipalities are taking part in the program.
Residents would have the ability to opt out of the program.
Louise Gava, community choice aggregator project leader for MEGA, will give the presentation.
Citizens wanted
The city is compiling a list of citizens who are interested in serving on a public boards such as the Planning Board, Board of Assessment Review, Tree Commission, Recreation Commission and Board of Public Safety.
Board members should be residents of Glens Falls, according to a news release. People interested in serving should send a letter stating which board they are interested in and offering some background as to why they are interested and their qualifications or experiences and why they would be assets to a particular board.
Letters should be sent to Michael Mender, assistant to the mayor, City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Lite Up the Village
People have only about one more week to get their ugly sweaters out of storage in time for the 22nd annual Lite Up the Village on Nov. 30 in Lake George.
An ugly sweater competition is a highlight of this year’s event and features a $250 cash prize.
The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with refreshments, pony rides and live music by Bobby Dick & Susie. The sweater contest begins at 4:45 p.m. on the Shepard Park amphitheater stage. Then there will be illuminations of the village’s holiday decorations at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks and a holiday fire apparatus parade that brings Santa Claus to the village, according to a news release.
Santa greets all the families at the Lake George firehouse and the Lake George Community Band performs a holiday concert.
Waterfront access explored
The Lake George Town Board on Monday discussed the possibility of opening up a small right of way off Morris Lane to public access.
Board member Marisa Muratori said there are six or seven parking spaces at the bottom of the road and the lake is right there.
“We have dug up enough information to substantiate that the town of Lake George has every right to use the road, the parking and access to the lake,” she said.
Muratori said it would likely be a very limited access — somewhere where a person could put in a canoe or kayak.
The town is going to get an updated survey and research the issue further.
