NOTEBOOK: Washington County Fair planning is in full swing

EASTON — Even though this year’s Washington County Fair is still six months away, organizers are already pulling the pieces together.
“A month ago, all the concessions contracts went out,” said Rebecca Breese, marketing and sponsorship manager. “The maintenance department, up until a week ago, were digging to put in fiber-optic cable for internet.”
According to Breese, PrimeLink Wireless has been helping the fair step up its digital footprint.
“It’s really important to improve our connection,” said Breese.
This year’s fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30.
“We are already working on programs,” Breese said. “There is quite a bit going on already ... there are some exciting new things going on for this year.”
Tai chi sessions to start in March
Washington County Public Health’s eight-week Tai Chi for Arthritis program begins in March, according to Elizabeth St. John, a health educator who runs the classes.
“It’s great for blood pressure and balance,” St. John said, explaining that tai chi is an ancient Chinese practice of slow, continuous, whole-body movements, strung together in a form. “Like dance, the movements are learned and followed one after another, in a specific order.”
There is no charge for the March classes that run twice a week. The program is offered as part of the state Department of Health Older Adult Fall Prevention Program, and the classes are sponsored by Washington County Public Health and the Washington County Aging & Disability Resource Center.
Tailored to an individual’s ability, the classes work for all ability levels.
“It’s great for beginners,” St. John said. “The step-by-step instruction makes it easy to learn.”
Those attending are given handouts to support the classes and to help with at home practice.
Registration is required. Call Washington County Public Health with questions or to register, 518- 746-2400, ext. 2415. When calling, leave name and a phone number for a registration call back confirmation.
