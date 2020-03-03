NOTEBOOK: Warrensburg Central School to show off $11 million project

Warrensburg Central School residents are invited to an open house on Saturday to show off the district’s $11 million capital project.

The work included converting the former cafeteria into a group instruction area, meeting space and auditorium, as well as safety upgrades, maintenance projects and energy-efficiency improvements.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. There will be guided tours.

Storytellers sought

The Hyde Collection and Art in the Public Eye are inviting students in sixth grade and up to participate in its Black Fly: KidsTales event on April 19.

The Black Fly series gives members of the community the opportunity to share their stories.

Participating students are expected to tell a true story from their lives in 10 minutes or less, from memory and without notes. Representatives from The Hyde Collection and APE will set appointments with selected students to help them prepare their stories for public presentation, according to a news release.

Interested students should submit their stories that are no more than five pages to info@artinthepubliceye.org by 5 p.m. on March 13.