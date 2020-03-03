NOTEBOOK: Warrensburg Central School to show off $11 million project

Warrensburg Central School residents are invited to an open house on Saturday to show off the district’s $11 million capital project.
The work included converting the former cafeteria into a group instruction area, meeting space and auditorium, as well as safety upgrades, maintenance projects and energy-efficiency improvements.
The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. There will be guided tours.
Storytellers sought
The Hyde Collection and Art in the Public Eye are inviting students in sixth grade and up to participate in its Black Fly: KidsTales event on April 19.
The Black Fly series gives members of the community the opportunity to share their stories.
Participating students are expected to tell a true story from their lives in 10 minutes or less, from memory and without notes. Representatives from The Hyde Collection and APE will set appointments with selected students to help them prepare their stories for public presentation, according to a news release.
Interested students should submit their stories that are no more than five pages to info@artinthepubliceye.org by 5 p.m. on March 13.
Students will be contacted within a week with feedback on their stories and to schedule a rehearsal time at The Hyde Collection.
Teachers, parents and students who would like more information can contact Erin Coon at Info@ArtinthePublicEye.org.
Puppets in Education
You have free articles remaining.
Students at Hartford Elementary School got to see a puppet show on Feb. 26 that dealt with helping children identify their feelings, get tips on how to deal with uncomfortable emotions and learn how to seek adults they can turn to in times of stress.
The Vermont Family Network’s Puppets in Education presented the program, thanks to a third year of funding from Ross Hometown Chevrolet.
Students got to share emotions, including what they were thankful for and what they worried about, which included peer pressure and school work, according to a news release.
In addition, Ross Hometown Chevrolet donated ten 25-inch puppets for the school so they can continue to role play problem-solving scenarios.
Puppets in Education is in its 39th year serving over 10,000 children and adults annually with 21 programs addressing issues including bullying, abuse, cultural diversity, mental health, disability awareness, anxiety, drug use and other topics.
Budding artists
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has announced the beginning of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
The contest is open to all high school students in the NY-21 Congressional District, which encompasses all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
The winning artwork from each congressional district will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol and the House of Representatives Congressional Art Competition webpage. The winner will receive airfare for two to attend the formal Congressional Art Competition ceremony in June.
The deadline is April 17 and artwork can be submitted at one of Stefanik’s district offices in Glens Falls, Plattsburgh or Watertown. A list of rules and the submission form can be found at https://stefanik.house.gov/services/art-competition.
“Each year, it is a privilege to select artwork created by a talented young person from the North Country to be honored in the U.S. Capitol,” Stefanik said in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.