Hudson Falls High School senior and Elvis super-fan Breanna Ruffing got a surprise when the King himself appeared to pitch in on birthday-singing duty Friday afternoon.
Breanna was brought to the auditorium for what she thought would be choir students and faculty wishing her a happy birthday, but got quite a shock when Drew Polsun, a local Elvis tribute artist, interrupted the shot.
“It was really great,” Ruffing said. “I was like almost in tears when he came out.”
Ruffing, who turned 19 on Saturday, has a close bond with fellow Elvis die-hard Brian Pincheon, a security officer at the high school, who arranged for the surprise.
Pincheon regularly serves as a judge in the annual Lake George Elvis Festival and bonded with Ruffing initially through their shared fandom.
He said Ruffing had been talking about the festival so much, it gave him the idea to bring in Polsun.
“Seeing her reaction was priceless,” Pincheon said. “It’s all about seeing the kids smile.”
Adirondack association meets
Superintendents and board of education members from across the Warren-Saratoga-Washington-Hamilton-Essex BOCES met Thursday night at the new BOCES training center on Ballard Road in Wilton for a regular meeting of Adirondack Area School Boards Association.
The group meets roughly once per quarter to discuss issues that affect districts throughout the area, and Thursday’s meeting gave board members a more in-depth look at everything BOCES has to offer.
Granville Board of Education President Audrey Hicks said the meeting was very informative and gave her and the three other board members in
attendance a thorough understanding BOCES’ services.
“I benefitted from hearing a lot of it because I had never heard a lot of what they do,” Hicks said. “I think it would be beneficial for all board members to learn more about what their BOCES does.”
BOCES Superintendent Jim Dexter said several superintendents agreed at a recent planning meeting that the opening of the new BOCES facility in Wilton was a great tie-in for having an informational session for board members.
“One of the superintendents said, ‘Well, a lot of board members don’t really know exactly how the BOCES works,’” Dexter said. “At the end of the day, these are their programs and they’re the ones who should be proud for everything we do here.”
Master Teachers announced
Master Teachers
|Name
|District
|Nicole Williams
|Bolton
|Stephen Butz
|Cambridge
|Derek Srygley
|Cambridge
|Nichole Huskie-Simmons (Emeritus)
|Fort Ann
|Jason Finn (Emeritus)
|Fort Edward
|Jody Suprenant (Emeritus)
|Fort Edward
|Lisa Birchmore
|Granville
|Willard Hardin III
|Granville
|Yvonne Anderson
|Glens Falls
|Jason Brechko
|Glens Falls
|Nicole Dixson (Emeritus)
|Greenwich
|Thomas Manera
|Greenwich
|Robert Livingston
|Hudson Falls
|Katie Miller
|Hudson Falls
|Thomas Vartuli
|Hudson Falls
|Geoffrey Bizan
|Lake George
|Tammy Darby (Emeritus)
|Lake George
|Jennifer Johnston
|Lake George
|Timothy Ciampa
|Queensbury
|Marnie DeJohn
|Queensbury
|Jessica Donnelly
|Queensbury
|Lisa Fort
|Queensbury
|Shannon Gilroy
|Queensbury
|Mark Belden
|Schuylerville
|Travis Birkholz
|South Glens Falls
|Colleen Hagadorn (Emeritus)
|South Glens Falls
|Mary Mann
|South Glens Falls
|Tammy Moss-Hicks (Emeritus)
|South Glens Falls
|Judy Moffitt (Emeritus)
|South Glens Falls
|Jamie Sesselman
|Warrensburg
Thirty teachers from The Post-Star’s coverage area have been named in the latest selection of New York State Master Teachers.
The announcement was made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office last week, and the distinction is available for professionals who teach science, technology, computer science, robotics, coding, engineering, math and integrated STEM courses from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The award comes with a $15,000 stipend and includes additional duties, such as attending professional development and fostering early-career STEM teachers.
In addition to first-time inductees, seven area teachers have been named Master Teacher Emeriti for completing four years of membership.
A complete list of all 228 teachers inducted this year is available on the SUNY website, and this year’s cohort brings the total number of Master Teachers to more than 1,200 since the program’s creation in 2013.
