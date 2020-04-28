NOTEBOOK: Stefanik, Cobb spar over blaming China for COVID-19 pandemic

The program provides loans that will be forgiven as long as the small businesses use them to pay employees, rent or other expenses. Initially, the federal government said the calculation must be based upon payroll as of February, when many seasonal businesses are not in operation.

Stefanik had lobbied for the change. Now, the maximum loan amount can be determined using the average monthly payroll from any 12-week period between May 1, 2019, and Sept. 15, 2019, according to a news release.

Student loan relief sought

Stefanik is introducing legislation that would extend temporary relief from student loan payments to the roughly 7.2 million borrowers who took out loans under the Federal Family Education Loan program, which was discontinued in 2010.

These borrowers are currently not eligible to receive this benefit because their federal student loans are not held by the U.S. Department of Education.

Stefanik seeks money for school-based health centers

Stefanik is requesting $100 million in funding for a new grant program to support school-based health centers.