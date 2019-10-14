Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, last week expressed concerns with an officer at Great Meadow Correctional Facility being exposed to fentanyl in a can of corn, calling on the state to review the current policy that allows inmates to receive goods from outside sources.
An officer was exposed to fentanyl and synthetic marijuana when searching the canned corn that had been mailed to an inmate.
Stec sent a letter to Anthony Annucci, acting commissioner of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, discussing the need for a third-party vendor program.
“I think establishing a secure vendor program would ensure the safety of our officers and greatly reduce the spread of contraband in our state prisons,” Stec said in a news release. “There is no reason inmates should be receiving goods like canned corn in the mail when there are options at the facility’s commissary. This is not only about stopping the flow of contraband into our prison facilities but also protecting our correctional officers from exposure to deadly drugs like fentanyl.”
Sex harassment law changes
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed legislation that eliminated the requirement that sexual harassment and workplace discrimination had to be “severe or pervasive” for a person to have a legal claim.
The legislation expands protections to include domestic workers and all contractors, subcontractors, vendors, consultants and other people who provide services in the workplace, according to a news release.
It also prohibits confidentiality requirements in employment discrimination settlements, unless an employee wishes it to remain confidential, and requires that such documents be written in plain English and the employee’s primary language.
“The ongoing culture of sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable and has held employees back for far too long,” Cuomo said in a news release. “This critical measure finally ends the absurd legal standard for victims to prove sexual harassment in the workplace and makes it easier for those who have been subjected to this disgusting behavior to bring claims forward. Now it's time for employers across the state to step up and review their internal policies to ensure their employees are protected from harassment or discrimination and abusers who violate these standards are held accountable.”
For more information about the changes to the New York State Human Rights Law, visit www.dhr.ny.gov/sexualharassment.
Hong Kong human rights
The House is expected to take up a bill this week in response to human rights abuses committed by China against Hong Kong protesters.
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would require the State Department to annually recertify that Hong Kong is autonomous from China. Hong Kong protesters have said they have been abducted and sent to mainland China. The bill would require the U.S. government to identify any specific people involved in these abductions or extraditions of these citizens. It would freeze any U.S.-based assets and deny physical entry into the United States of anyone participating in these abductions, according to GovTrack.us.
It would also clarify that nobody should be denied a visa to enter the United States on the basis of participating in the protests.
The bipartisan legislation passed unanimously in the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
A separate bill would prohibit exports of nonlethal crowd control items, including tear gas, to the Hong Kong Disciplined Services, which is the agency that has cracked down on the protesters.
