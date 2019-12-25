NOTEBOOK: State's plastic bag ban starts in March 2020

Readings at Diamond Island ranged from 19 feet on June 4 to more than 30 feet on Sept. 10, according to a news release. Low-nutrient lakes generally have a reading of 16 feet.

Twin Pines purchase

The Lake George Land Conservancy will be protecting 212 more acres in Bolton that it hopes will be open to the public through a future trail system, according to a news release.

The Twin Pines Resort property is near the Cat and Thomas Mountains Preserve and has 3,000 feet of stream corridor and 20 acres of wetlands, the land conservancy said.

The land conservancy said it plans to sell the land to the town of Bolton with a conservation easement, where it will become part of Bolton's Recreational Hub plan.

Stefanik, environmental groups oppose clean air rollbacks

Environmental groups and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik are against the Trump Administration's proposal to roll back the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule, according to a news release.

The Obama-era rule has helped significantly reduce the amount of mercury and toxic pollutants in the air, which some power plants emit.

