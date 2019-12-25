NOTEBOOK: State's plastic bag ban starts in March 2020

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding the public the state's plastic bag ban will take effect on March 1, 2020.
Folks should remember to bring their own bags to stores, or be prepared to buy a reusable bag. Paper bags may still be available at some stores.
In its recycling newsletter, the DEC said, "New Yorkers use more than 23 billion plastic bags a year."
"When we dispose of them improperly, plastic bags pose threats to fish and wildlife, clog machinery at recycling facilities, and litter the pristine outdoor places we love and enjoy spending time in with our friends and family," the DEC newsletter reads.
For more information on the changes that will take place in March, go to dec.ny.gov/chemical/117781.html.
Lake George water clarity is good
Lake George water continues to be clear, a sampling study has shown.
The Lake George Association and volunteers collect water-quality data throughout the summer through the state's Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program.
Volunteers can determine water clarity by lowering a black-and-white disc into Lake George until it is no longer visible.
Readings at Diamond Island ranged from 19 feet on June 4 to more than 30 feet on Sept. 10, according to a news release. Low-nutrient lakes generally have a reading of 16 feet.
Twin Pines purchase
The Lake George Land Conservancy will be protecting 212 more acres in Bolton that it hopes will be open to the public through a future trail system, according to a news release.
The Twin Pines Resort property is near the Cat and Thomas Mountains Preserve and has 3,000 feet of stream corridor and 20 acres of wetlands, the land conservancy said.
The land conservancy said it plans to sell the land to the town of Bolton with a conservation easement, where it will become part of Bolton's Recreational Hub plan.
Stefanik, environmental groups oppose clean air rollbacks
Environmental groups and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik are against the Trump Administration's proposal to roll back the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule, according to a news release.
The Obama-era rule has helped significantly reduce the amount of mercury and toxic pollutants in the air, which some power plants emit.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, mercury emissions become particularly problematic for public health when they settle on water. Mercury then builds up in microorganisms and fish. The EPA said high levels have been linked to nervous system damage and developmental impairments in children.
Toxic air pollution can also cause lung and respiratory diseases and even heart problems.
The Adirondack Council and Adirondack Mountain Club have both opposed the rollbacks to this rule.
The way the rule is currently written "has resulted in an estimated 90% reduction in airborne mercury smokestack mercury emissions with great benefits to human and ecosystem health," said Neil Woodworth, of the Adirondack Mountain Club.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said the North County has experienced bad effects from acid rain, and the current rule "has been successful and effective in lowering mercury emissions and the resulting acid rain."
"I am opposed to the proposed weakening of the MATS rule, which would threaten environmental progress made in our region," Stefanik said in a news release.
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.