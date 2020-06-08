NOTEBOOK: Smith picks up endorsement from former county judge

Warren County Court judge candidate Rob Smith has picked up the endorsement of retired state Supreme Court Justice and former Warren County Court Judge G. Thomas Moynihan.
Smith is currently the chief staff attorney for the retiring Warren County Court Judge John Hall.
Moynihan served as Warren County Court judge from 1980 until 1998, when he was appointed a Supreme Court justice. He served until his retirement in 2003. During his time in Warren County, he presided over thousands of felony cases and 21 murder trials.
“I believe I know well what attributes, in terms of knowledge and experience, a person must possess to effectively serve in that position. The vast experience Rob gained as confidential law clerk to two Warren County judges, Judge John Austin and Judge John Hall, suits Rob to serve as their successor. Having known Rob many years, I have had the opportunity to observe him in the position and in my opinion, he is highly qualified to serve as the next Warren County judge and surrogate,” Moynihan said in a news release.
Smith, who has the Republican nomination, said he was humbled and honored to receive Moynihan’s endorsement.
“As a practicing attorney, I appeared before Justice Moynihan on many occasions and had such great respect and admiration for the way he handled himself on the bench,” Smith said in a news release. “I will work to follow that strong legacy as our next county court judge and surrogate.”
Also seeking the Warren County Court judge position is Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi and Queensbury lawyer Greg Canale.
A primary will be held on June 23 to decide various ballot lines. Moreschi and Canale are vying for the Democratic nomination. Canale and Smith are seeking the Conservative Party nomination. Moreschi and Smith are competing for the Independence Party line.
Davis gains endorsements
Kimberly Davis, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat, has picked up endorsements from the New York State Young Democrats and the Eleanor Roosevelt Legacy Committee.
Paolo Cremidis, rural caucus chairman for the NYS Young Democrats, said Davis would make an excellent senator.
“Kimberly Davis will fight to make sure young people can stay in the North Country and ensure that we can build a new economy for upstate New York,” Cremidis said in a news release.
The Eleanor Roosevelt Legacy Committee is dedicated to recruiting, training and funding Democratic pro-choice women for local and state offices in New York.
Brette McSweeney, president of Eleanor’s Legacy, also praised Davis’ record as Clinton County treasurer, in which she refinanced bonds to save the county $2 million, capped foreclosure penalties on homeowners and introduced ethics reforms for elected officials, according to a news release.
“We need women with Kimberly’s unique record of finance, management, and public service in Albany to fight for families and business owners who every day are making real and hard choices,” she said in a news release.
Davis said she was pleased to have the support of the Young Democrats and she has been encouraging young people to develop leadership skills through community service, politics and government. She also said she appreciates the advocacy of Eleanor’s Legacy in seeking more equal representation of women in government.
Davis is seeking the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Betty Little. Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is also running for the position.
Stec seeks flexibility
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the correct decision to allow outdoor high school graduations, but Stec would like to see the cap of 150 guests lifted.
Stec had called for more guidance from the governor, after Cuomo initially had allowed for drive-through graduation ceremonies. Cuomo on Sunday said he would allow outdoor graduation ceremonies as long as the participants adhere to the 150-person cap and practice social distancing.
“This is a big win for our communities, parents and students, and I’m so glad they get to have the graduation they deserve,” Stec said in a news release. “But there is still more work to do. I will keep pushing to include any graduation ceremony size that can accommodate social distancing, so all our high school seniors can receive a proper celebration of their achievements.”
