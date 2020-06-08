NOTEBOOK: Smith picks up endorsement from former county judge

“We need women with Kimberly’s unique record of finance, management, and public service in Albany to fight for families and business owners who every day are making real and hard choices,” she said in a news release.

Davis said she was pleased to have the support of the Young Democrats and she has been encouraging young people to develop leadership skills through community service, politics and government. She also said she appreciates the advocacy of Eleanor’s Legacy in seeking more equal representation of women in government.

Davis is seeking the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Betty Little. Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is also running for the position.

Stec seeks flexibility

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the correct decision to allow outdoor high school graduations, but Stec would like to see the cap of 150 guests lifted.

Stec had called for more guidance from the governor, after Cuomo initially had allowed for drive-through graduation ceremonies. Cuomo on Sunday said he would allow outdoor graduation ceremonies as long as the participants adhere to the 150-person cap and practice social distancing.

“This is a big win for our communities, parents and students, and I’m so glad they get to have the graduation they deserve,” Stec said in a news release. “But there is still more work to do. I will keep pushing to include any graduation ceremony size that can accommodate social distancing, so all our high school seniors can receive a proper celebration of their achievements.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.