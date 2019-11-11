The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to allow for prosecution to the fullest extent of federal law for criminals that are caught torturing or harming animals on video.
The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act would close a loophole created by the 2010 Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which criminalized the creation and distribution of videos depicting torture but prevented federal law enforcement from prosecuting abusers, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
The legislation will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.
“For far too long, animal abusers have used a loophole to avoid penalties or repercussions for their heinous acts,” Schumer said in a news release. “The maiming and torturing of innocent animals is abhorrent and will now finally be a federal felony, punishable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Animal shelter money
Speaking of animals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that $5 million in state money is available for animal shelters to undertake renovation and expansion projects.
Eligible organizations may apply for grants of $50,000 to $20,000. The applications may not exceed 50% of the proposed project. Applicants must match 50% of the grant total, according to a news release.
A total of $15 million has been allocated to the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund since 2017.
The deadline is by 4 p.m. on Jan. 20. To apply, visit Grants Gateway at https://grantsmanagement.ny.gov.
More details on eligibility and the application process are available on the Current Funding Opportunities page at www.agriculture.ny.gov/RFPS.
Seeding Rural Resilience Act
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has signed on as co-sponsor of a bill to address the mental health needs of farmers.
The Seeding Rural Resilience Act would direct the secretary of agriculture and the secretary of health and human services to raise awareness and carry out a public service campaign to address mental health issues surrounding farmers. It would also establish a voluntary stress management employee training program and create a task force to address mental health issues in rural areas, according to a news release.
“Farmers are faced with a variety of everyday stressors as they work tirelessly to provide for our communities,” Stefanik said in a news release. “I am proud to co-sponsor this legislation, which seeks to raise awareness of the unique issues surrounding mental health among farmers, and to help train those who work with farmers to better meet their needs. Unfortunately, mental health issues have impacted many rural areas of the North Country, and I will always advocate for programs to address these issues and support our hard-working farmers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Bye week
There were no roll-call votes in the House of Representatives last week, according Congress.gov.
Congress will be busy this week with the first of the public impeachment hearings on Wednesday.
State Senate candidate visit
Democrat Kimberly Davis, who is challenging Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, for the 45th Senate District seat, will be speaking at a special Democracy For America meeting on Wednesday.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the community room of Crandall Public Library.
Davis, who lives in Plattsburgh, is currently Clinton County treasurer. She is a former town assessor and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with degrees in business, philosophy and a minor accounting. She also was a branch manager for Glens Falls National Bank in Plattsburgh.
Among her top issues in her race are improving cellular and broadband access, strengthening environmental protections and promoting responsible economic and job growth, according to a news release.
For more information visit, davisforstatesenate.com.
Cobb hosting event
Democratic NY-21 Congressional District candidate Tedra Cobb will host a meet and greet on Nov. 19.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at the Chicken Coop Forge at 474 Corinth Road in Queensbury.
Cobb is challenging Stefanik, who is seeking her fourth two-year term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.