NOTEBOOK: Schools canceling or postponing most events

The Queensbury school district is postponing big social gatherings to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, it announced Thursday afternoon.

The Glens Falls City School District also canceled big indoor events and announced that no one can use the facilities on weekends.

No students or staff have tested positive at this time. The cancellations and postponements are a precautionary measure. If the spread of the illness can be slowed down, hospitals are more likely to be able to handle the influx of patients over time.

"After much deliberation and consulting with Warren County Public Health, we will be postponing the following events: school plays, musicals and concerts, field trips and other gatherings like the Elementary Fun Fair and Fete Fiesta," the Queensbury district said in an email. "This action is necessary in order to reduce the number of instances of community contact within our schools. We want to do as much as possible to protect our students and staff as we continue to take direction from Warren County Public Health. We will continue to evaluate all upcoming events."