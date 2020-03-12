NOTEBOOK: Schools canceling or postponing most events

The Queensbury school district is postponing big social gatherings to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, it announced Thursday afternoon.
The Glens Falls City School District also canceled big indoor events and announced that no one can use the facilities on weekends.
No students or staff have tested positive at this time. The cancellations and postponements are a precautionary measure. If the spread of the illness can be slowed down, hospitals are more likely to be able to handle the influx of patients over time.
"After much deliberation and consulting with Warren County Public Health, we will be postponing the following events: school plays, musicals and concerts, field trips and other gatherings like the Elementary Fun Fair and Fete Fiesta," the Queensbury district said in an email. "This action is necessary in order to reduce the number of instances of community contact within our schools. We want to do as much as possible to protect our students and staff as we continue to take direction from Warren County Public Health. We will continue to evaluate all upcoming events."
In Glens Falls, the school play will go on as scheduled Friday night, but only immediate family can be in the audience. Anyone else, including friends, can watch “Just Another High School Play” on the district’s website. The performance will be livestreamed.
“It’s hard. The kids worked so hard,” said spokeswoman Skye Heritage. “We are going to livestream it. People can cheer for them, be it from a distance.”
The Saturday performance is canceled.
The Bart Girard Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 27 to 29, is postponed. Glens Falls sports practices on weekends will continue, but only if coaches modify it so that no one needs to go inside.
The weekend closure of all buildings will hit community groups hard. The Glens Falls school pool will be closed, which means scuba lessons are canceled. The Lake George Fire Department had scheduled a dive training, which is also canceled. If the pandemic continues to recital season, it will hit local dance companies too.
“Several dance companies use our auditorium for recitals,” Heritage said.
Glens Falls school officials will use weekends to deep-clean every facility. Preventing community groups will also limit “the possible introduction of new germs into our schools by outside community members,” the district said.
Some schools are also thinking about how they would handle teaching if they have to close altogether.
If necessary, Queensbury will use Chromebooks to switch to "virtual learning" for older students, the district said.
"We are fortunate to be a 1:1 Chromebook school, and our students and faculty are well-versed in Google Classroom," the district said. "We are well-positioned for a separate learning plan for our younger elementary students."
Colleges are switching to online classes. SUNY Adirondack extended spring break for a week to prepare for remote learning, to start March 23. Skidmore College is also on spring break and will switch to remote learning on March 23.
Dome, Ice Rink events canceled
Several events scheduled to happen in Queensbury and Glens Falls have been postponed in efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Three events scheduled at The Dome have been canceled.
The Great Nor' Easter Volleyball tournament scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. No new dates have been provided yet.
The U12 Softball tournament at the Dome for this weekend has been rescheduled for April 17-18. The U10 Softball tournament at the Dome for next weekend has been rescheduled to April 25-26.
Opera Saratoga has canceled performances Saturday at Crandall Public Library and Saratoga Springs Public Library and next weekend at Troy Public Library and Hubbard Hall.
Also, all events at the Fire Road Recreation Center Ice Rink in Glens Falls are cancelled until further notice. This includes public open skating sessions, home school skate sessions as well as all skating lessons, according to a news release.
There have not been any reported cases of illness in connection with the Fire Road facility. As stated, this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution.
Jail visits banned
The Warren County Jail is banning most visitors in an effort to prevent the new coronavirus from entering the jail.
All public visitation is banned.
Attorney-client visits will be allowed but only in the non-contact visitation area.
Parole hearings and interviews will also be allowed only in the non-contact visitation area.
All inmate programs are suspended, except for programs run by jail and county staff.
“I’d like to put these orders into context. The jail is a confined space and the inmates, guards and medical personnel have no other choice but to be there,” said county Administrator Ryan Moore. “The jail is, therefore, a bit different from most public buildings. In this type of setting, you want to take extra precautions to prevent the introduction of a virus. Because once a virus enters this setting, it is more difficult to prevent the spread of the virus than it would be in other settings.”
Other visits limited
At Glens Falls Hospital, only one healthy visitor is now allowed per patient. That rule was extended Thursday to the Snuggery.
At all Hudson Headwaters Health Network facilities, the same one-visitor rule applies.
Washington County “slammed”
The Washington County Public Health Department has been “slammed” with calls from employees with colds saying they’re not allowed to back go to work until they are officially cleared of the new virus, said County Attorney Roger Wickes.
Public Health can screen callers, asking if they have had contact with anyone who has tested positive, traveled from a hot spot and have a fever.
But the state cannot process many tests each day. So the department is not testing people who aren’t likely to be ill. Also, if the person does not have symptoms, they are likely to test negative even if they have the illness, Wickes said.
The virus usually presents with a fever and then a cough, not a runny nose.
Washington County officials are working with SUNY Adirondack to bring in nursing students to help answer phones at the Public Health Department, which has been inundated with calls concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.
“They have the medical background to be able to just triage phone calls,” County Administrator Chris DeBolt said.
Washington County getting ready
The Personnel Committee of the Washington County Board of Supervisors decided Thursday that employees won’t be forced to use their accrued benefit time to cover absences from work that are no fault of their own.
The county is also preparing its department heads for employees to work remotely if necessary.
— Gretta Hochsprung
Third Saratoga County person tests positive
A third Saratoga County resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The adult lives in Clifton Park. However, the Saratoga County Public Health Department does not believe the case is connected to the two other residents of the county who tested positive on Saturday. Public Health also does not think the case is related to two cases announced Thursday in Albany County.
"The Department of Public Health investigation is ongoing to determine how they were exposed to the virus and, so far, there is no connection to other confirmed cases," said county spokesman Ridge Harris.
Public Health is also tracking all the individuals with whom the person came into contact recently.
The two previous cases involved a 57-year-old CVS pharmacist who worked on Main Street in Queensbury and a 52-year-old woman who traveled to Miami for a conference and came in contact with a Pennsylvania woman who tested positive.
— Kathleen Moore
