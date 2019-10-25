In the past two months, Saratoga Hospital has added a cardiologist and a urologist in response to what the hospital describes as increased demand.
Dr. Yoram Amsalem joined the interventional cardiology team. He has extensive experience in treating cardiac and peripheral vascular conditions, especially in high-risk and complex patients.
Amsalem worked at New York City’s Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital. He was a senior interventional cardiologist at both hospitals and has performed more than 1,000 surgeries in which stents are used to open clogged arteries to the heart.
“We recruited Dr. Amsalem specifically to help us meet increased demand for advanced cardiology care,” said Dr. Richard Falivena, vice president and chief medical and physician integration officer at Saratoga Hospital. “His skills, experience and track record of exceptional results make him an excellent addition to our interventional cardiology program.”
Saratoga Hospital has expanded cardiology services since it became an affiliate of Albany Medical Center Hospital. In 2017, Saratoga Hospital added 24/7 emergency cardiac interventions so that ambulances could bring heart attack patients there rather than rushing the patient the much longer distance to Albany Medical Center.
The hospital also recently expanded its urology with the hire of Dr. Brandon Otto, who specializes in kidney stones.
Otto is skilled in a minimally invasive procedure — known as percutaneous nephrolithotomy — that uses a small incision to remove large kidney stones. He also has extensive experience in robotic and laparoscopic surgery for prostate and kidney cancer and use of MRI to evaluate prostate cancer.
“Our practice continues to grow in response to increased demand for advanced, high-quality urology care in our region,” said Dr. Seth Capello, director of robotic surgery at Saratoga, in a statement. “Dr. Otto’s exceptional skills and his collaborative, patient-focused approach make him an excellent fit for our practice and our community.”
Alzheimer’s services going unused
Almost no one is using a new free service offered to people living with Alzheimer’s.
Beginning in 2017, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have offered free wellness assessments and care planning for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. But less than 1% of those eligible actually used either services, according to recent CMS data.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is calling for an education and outreach campaign to get the word out about both services. She wrote CMS a letter asking it to start a national campaign.
Both services can be powerful.
CMS will pay for a yearly assessment of the patient’s cognitive function through direct observation and information gathered from caregivers.
The patient also fills out a Health Risk Assessment before the exam, which may help the patient determine what to discuss with the medical provider.
In the first assessment, the provider will look at risk factors for depression and review the patient’s functional ability and level of safety.
At each exam, the provider will also assess cognitive impairment. But the provider will also provide advice and treatment options for risk factors and conditions, which can be crucially helpful to a patient facing a terminal disease. Curing prostate cancer could become less important, for example, and some treatments for some long-term diseases could make the patient’s Alzheimer’s symptoms worse.
In addition, CMA will pay for care planning, in which medical providers give patients and caregivers information about treatments, clinical trials and support services available in their community. These have been proven to improve quality of life, and patients have fewer hospitalizations and ER visits.
The care planner also measures symptoms, evaluates safety — including driving abilities — and identifies caregiver needs. Referrals are made for both the patient and their primary caregivers.
More protection from out-of-network bills
Following the success of the Surprise Medical Bill Law, which has stopped surprise “out of network” emergency room bills, the state has now expanded the protection. After emergency treatment, in-patient hospital care and follow-ups related to the emergency also must be charged to the patient at the in-network rate.
Then the insurer and the providers work out amongst themselves how much money actually changes hands. The patient pays their normal co-pay or deductible amounts, as if the emergency were entirely in-network. That can still mean a huge bill because many patients now have high deductibles in the range of several thousand dollars or more.
But before the Surprise Medical Bill law went into effect in 2015, patients had to pay much more if they were taken to an out-of-network ER during a medical emergency. Even when patients were conscious enough to try to insist on in-network care, they sometimes ended up seeing an emergency room physician who was out-of-network even though the hospital was in-network.
A study recently found that from March 2015, when the law was enacted, through the end of 2018, the law saved consumers over $400 million. It reduced out-of-network bills by 34%.
But patients were still getting socked with out-of-network bills for treatment of the emergency after they left the ER. If the hospital was out-of-network, care there was billed at the higher rate, for example. The new law closes that loophole.
"In an emergency, every second counts and it's ridiculous to expect someone facing a potential life or death situation to first check and see if a hospital is part of their health insurance network," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "With this new law, insurers will need to do the right thing and make sure patients aren't strapped with excessive and potentially debilitating out-of-pocket costs tomorrow simply because they needed emergency room care today."
