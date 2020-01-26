Notebook: Saratoga Hospital adapts to patients getting older

In that treatment, a patient goes into a hyperbaric chamber to breathe pressurized oxygen. That increases oxygen in the damaged skin and helps develop new blood vessels. Not all wounds can be helped — doctors often check to see if there is low oxygen in the area of the wound, but enough blood vessels to bring in the additional oxygen.

In addition to typical wounds, the wound care program will also treat less common wounds, including surgical wounds that reopen and those caused by radiation treatment for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and scleroderma.

Vaping: The real story

The public is invited to a scholarly presentation on vaping.

The free event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 12, at Palamountain Hall Davis Auditorium at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.

It’s titled "Vaping: The Real Story".

It will include state and county vaping data, a presentation of the deceptive marketing tactics in the tobacco industry, and community approaches to change policy at the local and higher levels.

Public health officials, clinicians and others will speak.

Elephants vs. nursing home residents