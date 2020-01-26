Notebook: Saratoga Hospital adapts to patients getting older

Saratoga Hospital’s clientele is changing as it grows larger, expanding northward towards Glens Falls.
That has led the hospital to add several services “to keep pace with a changing community,” the hospital said in a statement.
The region is becoming older, which means different services are needed. One is a growing need for wound care, said Dr. Richard Falivena, vice president and chief medical and physician integration officer at Saratoga Hospital.
The hospital just added a wound healing program and hired Dr. Lee Ruotsi as the medical director.
“Dr. Ruotsi is the ideal choice to help us meet this need,” Falivena said. “He has extensive experience in growing and overseeing high-quality wound care programs. Equally important is the way he delivers that care, with an emphasis on dignity, respect and the human touch.”
Ruotsi has more than 30 years of experience, most recently in Buffalo, where he was medical director of Catholic Health Centers for Advanced Wound Healing.
He also served as a wound care and hyperbaric medicine consultant for Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.
Hyperbaric medicine involves using pressurized oxygen to speed up wound healing.
Saratoga Hospital plans to add hyperbaric treatments when the practice grows.
In that treatment, a patient goes into a hyperbaric chamber to breathe pressurized oxygen. That increases oxygen in the damaged skin and helps develop new blood vessels. Not all wounds can be helped — doctors often check to see if there is low oxygen in the area of the wound, but enough blood vessels to bring in the additional oxygen.
In addition to typical wounds, the wound care program will also treat less common wounds, including surgical wounds that reopen and those caused by radiation treatment for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and scleroderma.
Vaping: The real story
The public is invited to a scholarly presentation on vaping.
The free event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 12, at Palamountain Hall Davis Auditorium at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.
It’s titled "Vaping: The Real Story".
It will include state and county vaping data, a presentation of the deceptive marketing tactics in the tobacco industry, and community approaches to change policy at the local and higher levels.
Public health officials, clinicians and others will speak.
Elephants vs. nursing home residents
The Long Term Care Community Coalition, based in New York City, is trying to get public attention for what it sees as “inhuman conditions” in some nursing homes by comparing residents’ health to the minimum standards required for captive elephants.
For example, by law elephants must be inspected and cleaned daily to make sure their skin remains supple.
But in nursing homes, some residents develop pressure sores, the report noted. They are painful and can be deadly.
It is to some extent an unfair comparison — there are many documented cases of elephants left in poor conditions, and many nursing home residents cannot walk, which makes it harder to prevent pressure sores than on a young, healthy elephant.
But the group noted that more than 93,000 U.S. nursing home residents currently have pressure ulcers. They want increased standards to require a higher level of care at all nursing homes.
