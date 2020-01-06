NOTEBOOK: Rain House named after longtime employee

The spending package for federal Fiscal Year 2020 includes a $2 million increase in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

The Kay Hagan Tick Act also passed. It was named in honor of the late Senator Kay Hagan, D-N.C., who died on Oct. 28 due to complications from Powassan virus, a rare tick-borne disease.

The act was co-sponsored by New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

“Upstate New York has been feeling the brutal bite of Lyme disease and tick-borne diseases for years now, and thankfully this sorely-needed increase in CDC funding and the Kay Hagan Tick Act, combined, will give us the resources we need to strike back,” Schumer said in a statement. “New Yorkers and their children shouldn’t have to worry that spending time outside in their backyards will leave them with a debilitating ailment like Lyme disease, and this funding will help prevent that.”

The CDC will use the funding increase to research when, where and how people become exposed, implement control and prevention programs, and related tasks.