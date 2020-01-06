NOTEBOOK: Rain House named after longtime employee

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A woman who spent more than 30 years caring for patients with mental health diagnoses at a community residence has been honored after her sudden death.
Laraine “Rain” Desmond, 69, died after a brief illness on May 24. She was the program director at Stonebridge, run by Transitional Services Association.
At the end of the year, her employer renamed the community residence Rain House.
It provides a safe, supportive, home-like environment for patients for 12 to 18 months as they meet their mental health goals, including goals for work and social life.
Desmond was an avid gardener whose favorite bird was the cardinal, so the new house sign includes two cardinals.
Jackie Knowles, the new program director at Rain House, described Desmond a silly but meticulous director.
“Laraine pushed people to be their best…she cared,” Knowles said.
She died less than two months after being named the Saratoga County Citizens Committee for Mental Health (SCCCMH) citizen of the year.
In an interview for that award, she said, "Often you hear people saying they love helping people, but I say I love the people I help. It is that simple."
More funds to combat Lyme disease
The spending package for federal Fiscal Year 2020 includes a $2 million increase in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.
The Kay Hagan Tick Act also passed. It was named in honor of the late Senator Kay Hagan, D-N.C., who died on Oct. 28 due to complications from Powassan virus, a rare tick-borne disease.
The act was co-sponsored by New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.
“Upstate New York has been feeling the brutal bite of Lyme disease and tick-borne diseases for years now, and thankfully this sorely-needed increase in CDC funding and the Kay Hagan Tick Act, combined, will give us the resources we need to strike back,” Schumer said in a statement. “New Yorkers and their children shouldn’t have to worry that spending time outside in their backyards will leave them with a debilitating ailment like Lyme disease, and this funding will help prevent that.”
The CDC will use the funding increase to research when, where and how people become exposed, implement control and prevention programs, and related tasks.
The Kay Hagan Tick Act requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a national strategy for vector-borne diseases, which include tick-borne diseases. The goal is to coordinate efforts among various government agencies. It also authorizes the CDC to make grants to state and local health departments to improve their ability to respond to and prevent vector-borne outbreaks.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection carried by deer ticks, which can be transmitted through a bite. Early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment are crucial to recover. Untreated Lyme disease can be debilitating.
New state website on health costs
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is directing state agencies to create NYHealthcareCompare, a website that consumers can use to compare health costs at hospitals around the state.
They will also be able to compare quality measures at each hospital, learn about financial assistance and find out what to do about a surprise bill. Those bills are now regulated by the state.
"New York has made tremendous progress protecting consumers from unreasonably expensive medical care," Cuomo said in a statement. "But the cost of many healthcare procedures has risen in recent years in part because consumers don't have an easy way to compare prices at different hospitals in their area. This new website will give New Yorkers the facts they need to make informed decisions about the cost and quality of healthcare procedures - helping increase competition in the marketplace and driving down prices."
