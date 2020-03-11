NOTEBOOK: Outbreak leads to trip cancellations, new health facility rules

The number of cases of the new coronavirus has not budged at all in upstate New York, but as cases increase exponentially downstate, cancellations and closures began to roll in Wednesday.
In South Glens Falls, the high school trip to England and Scotland was canceled. In Whitehall, the trip to Costa Rica, which happens every other year, was canceled.
The idea is to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But the sticking point was that families have already paid for the trips and may not get their money back.
In South Glens Falls, some families didn’t buy travel insurance. The district is reviewing the situation and will try to get as much money back as possible, said spokeswoman Monica Lester.
"As a strong proponent of student travel, this was a hard decision for me,” said South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr. “However, the safety of our students and staff must be the first priority. We will be looking for future dates for our students.
"We know that all countries are dealing with this in various ways, and it would be unfair to think that our students would have the best experience possible during their time abroad. Our parents and students have been amazing in their response and have been very understanding that this was the right decision.”
In Whitehall, families received a voucher for travel next year even if they had travel insurance.
Nursing homes banning visitors
No visitors will be allowed at any of the Centers nursing homes, Centers announced Wednesday. The ban is to stop the spread of the new coronavirus into the nursing homes, where residents could be especially susceptible to becoming seriously ill.
If a resident is near death, an exception will be made, officials said.
“Centers Health Care understands that connecting with family members is incredibly important,” said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz.
He urged family members to call, use email, text, Skype and use other “safe avenues” for contact.
All Centers have canceled their resident trips as well. Residents will only leave their facility for medical visits of “clinical necessity,” he said.
Glens Falls Hospital reducing visitors
Glens Falls Hospital is limiting visitors to keep the new coronavirus from patients.
All visitors will now be screened at hospital entrances. Patients will be allowed in, but visitors will not be permitted to enter if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms, have had close contact with an individual who has a positive test for COVID-19, or have traveled in the past 14 days to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea. That list may expand as the pandemic spreads.
In addition to the screening, Glens Falls Hospital will limit the number of visitors. Each patient will be allowed one visitor, who will be screened, for their entire stay. This includes outpatient treatment areas, primary care, the Emergency Department and all other areas except the Joyce Stock Snuggery.
There, new mothers will be allowed two people.
All visitors must be at least 16 years old.
“We recognize that in certain circumstances these guidelines will need to be modified, and we will do so on a case by case basis,” hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said.
Glens Falls Hospital has also set up a Novel Coronavirus Hotline, which will have information and connect to the state Department of Health and the county Public Health Department. The hotline is 518-926-HELP (4357).
Tracking contacts
In an indication of how many people one infected person can encounter, the Saratoga County Public Health has had to track down people who worked out at VENT Fitness.
The two Saratoga County residents who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday had gone to a workout class at Vent Fitness in Clifton Park on Thursday, March 5.
While people who were simply in the gym are unlikely to be at risk, Public Health officials have contacted everyone who went to the workout class that the infected people attended.
Public Health contacted Vent Fitness on March 9, two days after the individuals tested positive, to get contact information for people at the workout class. Vent Fitness is not disclosing what time the people were there or what class was involved. The gym offers 16 or more classes on a typical day.
Vent Fitness confirmed that it sent out an email to all members describing the situation and asking them to maintain good hygiene and use their own water bottles.
Glens Falls training employees
Fire Chief James Schrammel is the city’s liaison on the coronavirus to the state Department of Health and Warren County Public Health. He put together a presentation on the new coronavirus for city department heads.
That presentation was also shared with employees at Cool Insuring Arena and the Travelers Building, which is home to 900 workers. It is also on the city’s website, and there are links to other information.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.