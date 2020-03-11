NOTEBOOK: Outbreak leads to trip cancellations, new health facility rules

The number of cases of the new coronavirus has not budged at all in upstate New York, but as cases increase exponentially downstate, cancellations and closures began to roll in Wednesday.

In South Glens Falls, the high school trip to England and Scotland was canceled. In Whitehall, the trip to Costa Rica, which happens every other year, was canceled.

The idea is to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But the sticking point was that families have already paid for the trips and may not get their money back.

In South Glens Falls, some families didn’t buy travel insurance. The district is reviewing the situation and will try to get as much money back as possible, said spokeswoman Monica Lester.

"As a strong proponent of student travel, this was a hard decision for me,” said South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr. “However, the safety of our students and staff must be the first priority. We will be looking for future dates for our students.

"We know that all countries are dealing with this in various ways, and it would be unfair to think that our students would have the best experience possible during their time abroad. Our parents and students have been amazing in their response and have been very understanding that this was the right decision.”