Glens Falls High School hosted the Notre Dame Glee Club last week, which also meant a return home for Queensbury High School graduate Cole Carpenter who performs in the collegiate ensemble.
The club tours during the school’s fall and spring breaks, and Glens Falls made the route for the first time in nearly a decade, having last had a concert here in the fall of 2010.
Carpenter, now in his sophomore year, said he was a performer while at Queensbury, so continuing to sing seemed like a natural progression and coming back with the club was a huge bonus.
“As soon as I joined the club it was my dream to bring the club back here and perform for a hometown audience,” Carpenter said.
State Assemblyman Dan Stec stopped by multiple WSWHE BOCES campuses last week to get a glimpse of all the programs offered, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed new legislation aimed at protecting student-loan borrowers.
Songs ranged from Ave Maria to more contemporary tracks such as Billy Joel’s “And So It Goes.”
Kevin Murphy, a glee club alumni and now attorney, said he was contacted by the club’s director, Daniel Stowe, to see if there was interest, and he and others jumped at the opportunity to make Glens Falls a stop on the tour again.
Murphy said he was one of the tour managers in 2010 and helped plan and arrange the performance back then as well.
Child care costs
A report released last week examining the cost of child care in the U.S. found it exceeds the cost of four-year public university tuition in many states, and the cost for one child can swallow up to 17.6% of a median income family’s budget each year.
The report, put out by Child Care Aware of America, a nonprofit organization with the mission of advancing affordability and accessibility to child care, showed a married couple at the median household income, with one child in a child care center, will spend roughly 15% of their income on child care alone.
Center-based care for a married family at the poverty line with two children is greater than 100% of the family’s earnings.
The organization argues in the report that the problem is nationwide and affects much more than parents struggling for options for their children.
The report cites research showing children who attend high-quality child care as infants go on to be healthy, successful adults, and parents having quality child care are more stable in their careers.
Lake George fall performance
The Lake George High School Drama Club will perform “Be More Chill” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9.
The play is based on a novel of the same name and revolves around a high school student going to extreme lengths to achieve popularity, according to a news release from the school.
Tickets are $10, and reserved tickets are available by calling the junior-senior high school at 518-668-5452.
