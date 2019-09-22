R. Scott Kelley brought his hot air balloon to the Adirondack Balloon Festival this weekend, but it is named after a balloon that's not so hot.
The Private Eye Too is the inspiration to, maybe you guessed it, the Private Eye, a gas balloon that Kelley said was built by Goodyear in 1936.
Kelley, who is based out of Pennsylvania and calls his side ballooning business, "Has Anyone Seen My Balloon?, said the gas balloon uses gases lighter than air to lift off, rather than the heat from propane.
While he didn't bring Private Eye to the festival in Queensbury, he said he brings it out now and then. It used to be owned by the U.S. Army for pilot observation trainings, and even made an appearance on an old television show from the 1950s, which Kelley said was called "Justice Done, Private Eye."
People can mimic how a gas balloon works in their own homes, Kelley added. Get a helium balloon, use string to tie a cup underneath, and fill it with sand or sugar packets, Kelley said. You want to adjust the weight of the cup's contents until the balloon floats.
Then, Kelley continued, you can see the different air currents in your home.
A family affair
About 24 years ago, a hot air balloon landed in Stephanie Williams' backyard in Fort Edward. She was about 4 years old.
The pilot at the time didn't have a radio or phone, and her chase crew had lost her upon descent. So Ann Williams got her daughter and other family members, and they drove the pilot and the balloon back to the airport.
That pilot was the former partner of R. Scott Kelley. Ever since, the Williams' family has been a chase crew for Kelley, along with Stephanie's lifelong friend, Lianne Knight.
Ann said she and her daughter even got to accompany Kelley during the Albuquerque Balloon Festival in New Mexico.
But every year, they love helping out at the Adirondack Balloon Festival, navigating the streets of home.
Great weekend for Open Door Mission
Like other food vendors this past weekend, Open Door Mission saw impressive crowds for its "Big Balloon Breakfast" Saturday and Sunday.
Kim Cook, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization, said between 120 and 150 volunteers served just over 4,000 meals between the two days.
"It was awesome," Cook said. "We usually expect to net around $20,000, so I'm hoping we went over that this year."
Funds from the breakfast will help support day-to-day services, provide meals to those community members in need and pay staff, Cook added.
