NOTEBOOK: North Country hydrostation owners want renewable energy bill signed

There are several pieces of green legislation left for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign before the end of the year, and one of them is leaving a business with local ties hanging.
Brookfield Renewable is a company that operates a number of renewable energy power platforms across the country, but it employs between 50 and 60 people in the Glens Falls region, with an office in Glens Falls proper.
It operates 74 hydrostations in New York, with about nine in the Upper Hudson watershed.
Andy Davis, of the Glens Falls office, said the hydrostations use centuries-old technology to make electricity. The process involves taking stored energy through an impounded water body, turning it through a wheel to create a current and putting that into the grid, Davis said.
New York State Electric and Gas is seeking approval for one of its largest rate increases in years to help update its infrastructure. The proposed increase, which has to be approved by the state Public Service Commission, is an average of $11.30 per month for electric and $2 per month for gas.
Much of the electricity created in the region stays here, though some of it is sold to New England states that are offering more competitive deals than New York. Brookfield Renewable might even take all of its power made locally and sell it out of state.
That’s because “none of the state’s existing renewable energy programs provide any value for existing renewable energy assets,” said Chris LaRoe, director of regulatory affairs for Brookfield. “There’s no support through the state programs.”
But there is a bill on Cuomo’s desk to be signed, which would give support to these already existing wind, solar and hydropower facilities.
It would not only help Brookfield keep its power in state, LaRoe said it just makes sense when the governor passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The legislation aims to reduce New York state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.
This week, the state Legislature passed a landmark climate change bill while the federal government rolled back regulations on coal-fired powe…
If Brookfield sells its power out of state, it won’t count toward those emission reductions.
More green bills for signing
Besides the legislation mentioned above, there are 128 bills on Cuomo’s desk waiting for his signature, according to the state Senate’s website on Thursday. Several of them relate to the environment.
A number of environmental groups gathered on Dec. 10 in Albany to urge Cuomo to sign these outstanding pieces of legislation.
Some of the acts and bills that have yet to be signed include:
- Legislation banning PFAS, a chemical harmful to human health and the environment that is found in firefighting foam;
- Legislation that would have the state Department of Environmental Conservation designate some species as vulnerable;
- Legislation that would require a study and subsequent recommendations for the state’s electric vehicle inventory;
- Legislation that would eliminate certain harmful chemicals in children’s products.
“With so many historic environmental laws being enacted, 2019 was certainly the Year of the Environment,” said Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters, in a news release. “He (Cuomo) must keep the momentum going and sign several important bills into law, especially the Child Safe Products Act, legislation establishing an environmental justice advisory group of part of the CLCPA (Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act), and legislation to support legacy renewable energy. His action before the end of the year is vital to improving our environment, our communities and children’s health.”
On Dec. 10, the governor did direct the DEC “to ban aerial use of chlorpyrifos. DEC will also have regulations in place to ban chlorpyrifos for all uses, except spraying apple tree trunks, by December 2020. Chlorpyrifos will be banned for all uses by July 2021. These actions will protect New Yorkers from significant public health impacts, especially for children,” according to a news release.
Chlorpyrifos are mostly found in pesticides and have been shown to cause attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other cognitive impacts in children.
Stefanik on climate change
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, spoke on Wednesday at the House Armed Service’s Committee on Intelligence, Emerging Threats and Capabilities about climate change and its global and local impact.
Stefanik, who is a ranking member of that committee, said it is important to focus on “a strong economy and clean environment,” in addition to “policy issues and emerging military capabilities.”
Stefanik pointed to China and Russia as being major contributors to climate change.
“Just like we must consider our competitors’ military capabilities when we are modernizing our own defense, we must consider the actions of other nations when developing solutions to a changing climate,” Stefanik said at a hearing held by the committee. “At the local level, we have all seen the negative impacts of a changing climate in our communities, including in my own district, the North Country of New York. Pollution, extreme weather events, and invasive species (are) threatening our native plants and wildlife, are harming productivity in key economic sectors such as construction, agriculture and tourism, putting pressure on state and federal budgets and adding to our long-term fiscal challenges.”
The congresswoman said she looks forward to how the department will address the issue.
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.