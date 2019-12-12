NOTEBOOK: North Country hydrostation owners want renewable energy bill signed

On Dec. 10, the governor did direct the DEC “to ban aerial use of chlorpyrifos. DEC will also have regulations in place to ban chlorpyrifos for all uses, except spraying apple tree trunks, by December 2020. Chlorpyrifos will be banned for all uses by July 2021. These actions will protect New Yorkers from significant public health impacts, especially for children,” according to a news release.

Chlorpyrifos are mostly found in pesticides and have been shown to cause attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other cognitive impacts in children.

Stefanik on climate change

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, spoke on Wednesday at the House Armed Service’s Committee on Intelligence, Emerging Threats and Capabilities about climate change and its global and local impact.

Stefanik, who is a ranking member of that committee, said it is important to focus on “a strong economy and clean environment,” in addition to “policy issues and emerging military capabilities.”

Stefanik pointed to China and Russia as being major contributors to climate change.