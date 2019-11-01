Saratoga Hospital has so many more patients who need complex surgery that it is expanding its surgical ranks.
In addition to hiring several more surgeons, the hospital recently promoted a surgeon to a new position: vice president of perioperative services.
The new position was created in response to the “significant growth in the number and complexity of surgeries” performed at Saratoga Hospital, officials said in a news release on Thursday. The Post-Star on Thursday requested information on the number of surgeries and the percentage increase, which the hospital has not yet provided.
While Glens Falls Hospital has tried to expand its outpatient surgeries, Saratoga Hospital is reporting an increase in oncology surgeries and other inpatient procedures.
Promoted was Dr. Joseph Bell, a cancer surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has spent most of his career at Saratoga Hospital.
He will ensure that providers collaborate and coordinate care before, during and after surgery.
“Dr. Bell is the perfect choice to lead this effort,” Saratoga Hospital President and CEO Angelo Calbone said. “He has extensive experience and, equally important, is trusted and respected throughout the hospital and among those we serve.”
Free help available to enroll in NY Marketplace
Adirondack Health Institute will help people figure out whether they are eligible for various low-cost health insurance plans through the NY Marketplace.
Enrollment for next year began on Nov. 1 for new enrollees. Re-enrollment starts Nov. 16. To have insurance on Jan. 1, people must enroll by Dec. 15.
You have free articles remaining.
There are a multitude of programs, each with different income limits. They include qualified health plans, Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the lesser-known Essential Plan.
“This plan costs much less than other plans — as little as $20 per month, and in some cases no cost at all — yet offers the same essential benefits for those who qualify,” said Joyce Porter, AHI’s Enrollment Assistance Services and Education Program manager.
People can schedule an appointment, which should be done soon because slots fill up near Dec. 15. To schedule, call 1-866-872-3740, or go online to http://www.ahihealth.org/ease/appointment-request/.
AHI can help small business owners and residents in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.
Gillibrand wants nursing homes to screen employees
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is sponsoring new legislation that would expand access to the National Practitioner Data Bank. The data bank keeps an updated list of malpractice payments and other “adverse actions” related to health care practitioners, providers and suppliers.
The data bank was established by Congress in 1986 to prevent practitioners from moving state to state so that they could work without anyone knowing about their previous poor performance.
But some Medicare and Medicaid providers can’t access the data bank, and Gillibrand said that means skilled nursing facilities could end up hiring people who put patients at risk.
The legislation would make background checks cheaper and more comprehensive by allowing more access to the data bank.
The legislation has been named the Promote Responsible Oversight & Targeted Employee background Check Transparency for Seniors Act, also known as PROTECTS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.