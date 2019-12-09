Though Lake George is considered one of the cleanest water bodies in the country, underwater photos show a lurking and growing problem — algae.
Kathy Bozony, an environmental consultant who has worked with a number of water-quality groups over the years, has photographed benthic algal blooms around the lake for about a decade.
Her photos of these blooms are part of a new exhibit called, "Can We Save the Queen? Underwater Views of Algal Blooms in Lake George," on display through Jan. 5 at Crandall Public Library's Folklife Gallery in Glens Falls.
Some of the blooms, she has said, are indicative of septic system pollution. It's a troubling problem for municipalities and homeowners around the lake, especially considering Lake George is a drinking water source.
"A waterbody naturally ages over thousands of years," the exhibit introduction reads. "But the accelerated aging we are witnessing in Lake George is a consequence of human activity from land use and development around the lake."
The exhibit also displays septic system inspection laws passed this year in the town of Queensbury and the town of Bolton, and encourages other municipalities to pass similar legislation. The Fund for Lake George's landowner guide to best management practices for protecting water quality is also part of the exhibit, as is the Lake George Association's guide to septic system care.
Todd DeGarmo, founding director of the Folklife Center, said Bozony's photos fit well with the water exhibits currently on display. For example, the Smithsonian's exhibit called "Water/Ways" is on display at the Chapman Museum.
The Chapman is hosting benefits, with food and wine, and also a special Smithsonian exhibit on water.
"Kathy's exhibit is kind of the local, sister exhibit to 'Water/Ways,'" DeGarmo said.
The New York State Council on the Arts' Folk Arts Program partially funded the exhibit.
New state law prohibits cleaning product chemical
Cleaning products and personal care products with a chemical called 1,4-dioxane will no longer be for sale in New York state as of Jan. 1, 2022, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday.
1,4-dioxane is a likely human carcinogen, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and is found in trace amounts in some cosmetics, detergents, deodorants and shampoos. The chemical is considered an "emerging contaminant," meaning the EPA does not have federal measurement standards for 1,4-dioxane, yet.
State lawmakers are particularly concerned about what the chemical's cumulative impact could be on water bodies, as these things are flushed or washed down drains.
"In the absence of federal standards to limit the spread of this harmful contaminant, this new law builds on our efforts to protect and preserve our drinking water resources from these unregulated chemicals that threaten the health of New Yorkers and the environment," Cuomo said in a news release.
It will be two years before the law goes into effect, but once it does, there are civil penalties to ensure compliance, according to a news release. There are fines "of up to $1,000 for each day of violation and up to $2,500 each day for a second violation."
A close call for Lake Champlain
Hydrilla, one of the most menacing aquatic invasive species, was found on a boat trying to launch in Lake Champlain, according to a news release.
A Lake Champlain Basin Program boat launch steward discovered the invasive plant during an inspection in September near South Hero, Vermont. The boat was coming from the Connecticut River, an approximately 406-mile river running through several New England states.
The state is investing about $2.8 million to combat invasive species, with nearly $190,000 of that going toward the Capital Region.
"Lake Champlain now hosts 51 known non-native or invasive aquatic species, but hydrilla has yet to be found in the lake," according to the Lake Champlain Basin Program.
Hydrilla forms dense beds and quickly out-competes native species. It can also grow new plants from fragments.
Help count birds
The Lake George Land Conservancy is participating in the annual Christmas Bird Count, a national effort to document bird populations.
The conservancy and volunteers will meet on Saturday, Dec. 14, to conduct a local count, covering areas such as Bolton, Diamond Point, Cleverdale and the eastern shore from Pilot Knob to Black Mountain, according to the conservancy's website.
Participation is free, but registration is required. Meet-up times vary by place. To learn more and register, contact Michele Vidarte at mvidarte@lglc.org or call 518-644-9673.
