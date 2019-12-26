NOTEBOOK: King Kutz donates free haircuts

“We kind of reintroduced Tom and gave them an idea of what their responsibilities will be and asked for their support,” Hall said.

“It was the morning after our snowstorm,” he added. “We want to thank them for what they do. Sometimes, it gets overlooked.”

Hall said the city is considering the purchase of new equipment in the coming years. The department got a new chipper this year and may buy a new tandem truck, a truck with a bucket loader and perhaps a vacuum truck for leaves.

“Those are all things we're looking at to try to help them and make their jobs easier,” he said.

Family activities

Families looking for something for their children to do during the school break can go to the Chapman Museum for an activity called “Painting with Ice.”

Staff from the museum and the World Awareness Children’s Museum will use ice to create one-of-a-kind paintings on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Chapman Museum at 348 Glen St. in Glens Falls. There is no charge for the program, but donations are welcome.

