The village of Hudson Falls will celebrate Halloween from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Juckett Park. The village plans to close down part of Main Street from Maple Street north to the traffic circle for the four-hour event.
Traffic flowing north will be redirected to Maple Street, and traffic flowing south will still be able to get around the circle and continue onto Route 4.
Called Halloween Falls, the event marks the first time local businesses, the school district and village government have come together to organize a community celebration, said Village Trustee Joelle Timms.
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 2 p.m. with at least 24 trick-or-treat stations. That will be followed by a costume parade at 3:30 p.m. and live entertainment and prize giveaways at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Timms said organizers, including herself, are turning Juckett Park into a recreation of Halloweentown, a popular Disney Channel mini series. They are close to mimicking the series' giant pumpkin, Timms said. There will be photo opportunities.
AcEntertainment is providing the music and entertainment, and several flash mobs will erupt during the event. The Hudson Falls Fire Department and Village Board are providing free meals to children, too.
"We're just trying to make Hudson Falls a little special here," Timms said.
Washington County Courthouse
The Hudson Falls Village Board awarded bid contracts earlier this month for renovations to the Washington County Courthouse.
The general contractor will be Bunkhoff General Contractors, with the lowest bid of $567,000. John W. Danforth Company will be responsible for the heating, ventilation and plumbing systems. In total, those bids were $105,462. Hour Electric Co. will complete the electrical work, with a bid of $139,177.
Contractors and architects are still working out a start date for the work, according to a village resolution.
The state awarded the village a $500,000 Main Street grant in December last year for the renovation. The Village Board also passed a resolution in January to bond for a maximum $717,000 for the work.
The Village Board hopes to make the space accessible and to bring in more businesses.
Trash on the tracks
Trash accumulating along the train tracks on River Street in Hudson Falls left village officials with a conundrum, because being on or near railroad tracks without permission is a felony.
After many phone calls to Canadian Pacific Railway, Mayor John Barton said permission was received for staff from the Wheelabrator trash plant to clean up the stretch in front of their property.
Last week that happened, and village officials noted the area looked much better. It was not clear exactly where the trash was coming from.
Hudson Falls tickets issue still in works
At last month's Hudson Falls Village Board meeting, lawmakers were upset about a lack of revenue from Village Police Department tickets.
When the village dissolved its court a few years ago, Kingsbury Town Court took on the village's tickets, but Police Chief Scott Gillis said the number of tickets his department issued was not matching up with Kingsbury's records.
At the Village Board meeting Tuesday night, Barton said Kingsbury Town Justice Michael Keenan is looking into it and should be getting back to Gillis soon.
Donations come in for park updates
The Moran-Derby Park renovation got another financial boost from area businesses, said Hudson Falls Mayor John Barton.
Barton said the general manager of the trash plant on River Street received permission from parent company Wheelabrator to donate $25,000.
Another business is planning to donate $30,000, Barton said, but he did not yet have permission to share the name.
Originally called Derby Park, the place was renamed for the Moran Brothers, who donated $500,000 for the project.
New roofs for Fort Edward
The barn in Fort Miller and the Fort Edward Town Hall will get roof repair work done.
DBA Construction was awarded the bids for both projects. Both are expected to cost around $29,000 total.
Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton has said the Town Hall roof leaks in the upstairs offices.
