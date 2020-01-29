NOTEBOOK: Hudson Falls school kicks off 'Kindness Week'

Hudson Falls Intermediate School students kicked off the week by walking through a “Kindness Tunnel” as they entered the building.

Superintendent Linda Goewey, teachers and other community members tossed confetti at the students and gave students high-fives and words of encouragement to get Kindness Week started.

The district has been doing this for the last few years.

“This event has fast become the highlight of my school calendar,” Goewey said in a news release. “It’s a great reminder that a school is a joyful place.”

After going through the "tunnel," the students attended an assembly to learn about the challenge for the week. Students are supporting the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls and heard from Open Door President and CEO Kim Cook. The students are collecting donations all week, and at the end of Friday they will fill a school bus with the items they collected.

The big reveal will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.