NOTEBOOK: Hudson Falls school kicks off 'Kindness Week'

Hudson Falls Intermediate School students kicked off the week by walking through a “Kindness Tunnel” as they entered the building.
Superintendent Linda Goewey, teachers and other community members tossed confetti at the students and gave students high-fives and words of encouragement to get Kindness Week started.
The district has been doing this for the last few years.
“This event has fast become the highlight of my school calendar,” Goewey said in a news release. “It’s a great reminder that a school is a joyful place.”
After going through the "tunnel," the students attended an assembly to learn about the challenge for the week. Students are supporting the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls and heard from Open Door President and CEO Kim Cook. The students are collecting donations all week, and at the end of Friday they will fill a school bus with the items they collected.
The big reveal will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
“We chose the Open Door Mission because of their incredibly important work in our community,” said Kindness Week Organizer Heather Craner in a news release. “What better way to show kindness than to fill a school bus with toiletries, children’s snacks and other desperately needed items for the shelter.”
Cambridge strategic planning
The Cambridge Central School District has formed a committee that is working to update its strategic plan.
The 17 members of the committee include residents, students, teachers and administrators. The first workshop was held on Jan. 16 and facilitated by Cambridge resident and educational consultant Brenda McGuire.
The strategic plan will include the district’s mission, vision, strategic objectives, action plans and the measurement tools to chart the plan’s progress, according to a news release. The plan will serve as a road map for program, budget and hiring decisions.
The committee presented its drafts to Superintendent Douglas Silvernell, who was not present during the brainstorming sessions. The committees worked to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that will lead to development of goals.
The committee will meet again on Feb. 6, March 4 and April 2. The completed work will be presented at a Board of Education meeting in the spring.
The district is looking for people to serve on action teams that will help track the progress of the goals. Cambridge residents, students, teachers, faculty and administrators are invited to apply for one of these committees no later than March, as the workshops will begin in April.
Whitehall students to move
The Whitehall Board of Education on Monday formally approved the proposal to move the sixth grade from the junior-senior high school to the elementary school.
Superintendent Patrick Dee previously said that sixth graders fit better in an elementary school setting from a social and emotional perspective.
Sixth graders will follow the same schedule as the elementary students follow. They will continue to take separate classes in math, science and reading.
Argyle student selected
Argyle Central School sophomore Emma Harwood has been selected to attend the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar. Harwood is the daughter of Mark and Stephanie Harwood. She participates in a variety of extracurricular activities including basketball, tennis and skiing. She is also a member of Younglife, Art Club and Interscholastic Equestrian Association. She is vice president of her class and works as a waitress.
Trisha Perkins has been selected as the alternate H.O.B.Y. representative.
The H.O.B.Y. Foundation was established to give sophomores the ability to interact with leaders in business, government, science, art and education through workshops designed to foster their leadership abilities, according to a news release.
The seminar will be held in May at SUNY Oneonta.
Seasoned to resume service
Seasoned, SUNY Adirondack’s student-run restaurant, will resume service for the spring semester beginning on Feb. 12 at the SUNY Adirondack Culinary Arts Center.
The restaurant will offer lunch and dinner service on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the facility at 14 Hudson Ave. through April 23.
Reservations are requested for both lunch and dinner and can be made online at www.sunyacc.edu/seasoned. The restaurant and Culinary Arts Center will be closed March 9-13 for the college’s spring break.
Funding Holocaust education
Legislation to provide teachers with resources and training to teach children lessons of the Holocaust passed overwhelmingly in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, co-sponsored the legislation.
The bill would build on the work of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to leverage public and private funds to develop and disseminate high-quality Holocaust education resources, which can be adopted by local schools and included in their curriculum. The bill has the support of more than 1,800 Holocaust survivors from 38 states, as well as 350 organizations from across the country.
“As we continue to condemn horrific acts of anti-Semitism across the world, we must also take proactive measures to educate and provide states and schools with the resources necessary to incorporate Holocaust education into their classrooms, ensuring that all students understand the evils of Holocaust and its impact,” she said in a news release.