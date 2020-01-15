NOTEBOOK: Glens Falls students learn about women songwriters, musicians

Senior Sean Pettis, who is a member of the jazz band, said he is pursuing a musical career and he found it valuable to get their perspective.

District spokeswoman Skye Heritage said the group has come for the last four or five years, thanks to donations.

Hitting the hardwood

Faculty from Glens Falls and South Glens Falls once again will be duking it out on the hardwood for bragging rights and to raise money for the South High Marathon Dance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The second annual Battle for the Bridge basketball game will be held on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.

Glens Falls business teacher Robert Amberger said he started the event last year because he saw the power of the marathon dance with his children dancing for all four years of high school.

Amberger said he figured it would be an opportunity to provide a free, entertaining event.

“We play totally for fun — try not to get injured,” he quipped.